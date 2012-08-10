LONDON, Aug 10 Gasoline refining margins grew on
Friday and traders saw scope for further strength in the next
couple of months as refining capacity will be limited.
Traders said steep backwardations in October and November
show that there is likely to be strength in prices for some
time, with refinery maintenance and the closure of Britain's
Coryton pushing up prices.
Among refineries in the UK and Europe that face maintenance
is Essar's Stanlow in North West England which will undergo
planned work in mid-September, traders said.
Naphtha was also robust, with demand being seen from the
gasoline pool and as propane, for which naphtha is used as an
alternative, became more costly.
The refining margin was at its strongest since early April.
Demand from south America also helped push prices up, a
trader said.
"Talk of Brazilian demand, and propane being priced out of
pet-chem crackers," a trader said.
GASOLINE
* No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window but
one cargo traded at $1,089 a tonne cif Thames.
* The final trade before the window was done at $1,062 a
tonne fob ARA, compared with the last trade at $1,056 a tonne
the previous day.
* In all, around nine barges traded before the window at
$1,057 to $1,062 a tonne fob ARA. Morgan Stanley, Glencore,
Chevron, Gunvor and Litasco sold to Cargill, Total and
Trafigura, who were the most active buyers.
* By 1541 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent was up
at $15.41 a barrel, up from $14.97 the previous close.
* As in the previous session Trafigura bought two barges of
premium unleaded gasoline from Gunvor. The price gained to
$1,083-$1086 a tonne, up from the $1,076-$1,083 a tonne range on
Thursday.
* ICE Brent crude futures were down 70 cents at
$112.52 a barrel around the same time.
* September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.05
percent at $3.0029 a gallon.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures was quoted
at $33.23 a barrel, up slightly from the $32.67 a barrel at the
previous close.
NAPHTHA
* Vitol sold a cargo to Trafigura again, this time at $929 a
tonne cif NWE, a shade lower than the $934 a tonne on Thursday.
* The physical naphtha crack for September rose to about
minus $6.20 a barrel, up from a peak of around minus $6.80 a
barrel the previous day.