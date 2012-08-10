LONDON, Aug 10 Gasoline refining margins grew on Friday and traders saw scope for further strength in the next couple of months as refining capacity will be limited. Traders said steep backwardations in October and November show that there is likely to be strength in prices for some time, with refinery maintenance and the closure of Britain's Coryton pushing up prices. Among refineries in the UK and Europe that face maintenance is Essar's Stanlow in North West England which will undergo planned work in mid-September, traders said. Naphtha was also robust, with demand being seen from the gasoline pool and as propane, for which naphtha is used as an alternative, became more costly. The refining margin was at its strongest since early April. Demand from south America also helped push prices up, a trader said. "Talk of Brazilian demand, and propane being priced out of pet-chem crackers," a trader said. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window but one cargo traded at $1,089 a tonne cif Thames. * The final trade before the window was done at $1,062 a tonne fob ARA, compared with the last trade at $1,056 a tonne the previous day. * In all, around nine barges traded before the window at $1,057 to $1,062 a tonne fob ARA. Morgan Stanley, Glencore, Chevron, Gunvor and Litasco sold to Cargill, Total and Trafigura, who were the most active buyers. * By 1541 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent was up at $15.41 a barrel, up from $14.97 the previous close. * As in the previous session Trafigura bought two barges of premium unleaded gasoline from Gunvor. The price gained to $1,083-$1086 a tonne, up from the $1,076-$1,083 a tonne range on Thursday. * ICE Brent crude futures were down 70 cents at $112.52 a barrel around the same time. * September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.05 percent at $3.0029 a gallon. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures was quoted at $33.23 a barrel, up slightly from the $32.67 a barrel at the previous close. NAPHTHA * Vitol sold a cargo to Trafigura again, this time at $929 a tonne cif NWE, a shade lower than the $934 a tonne on Thursday. * The physical naphtha crack for September rose to about minus $6.20 a barrel, up from a peak of around minus $6.80 a barrel the previous day.