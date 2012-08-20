LONDON, Aug 20 Gasoline margins turned lower on Monday in a quiet session, as hopes for enduring demand for cargoes in West Africa and the U.S. faded, and demand in Europe remained weak, with high oil prices continuing to deter motorists from buying petrol. "I really don't see West Africa as strong. The only buying is for those with crude for product swaps in Nigeria, and they are only buying enough to prevent shortages," said a gasoline trader. "Nigeria is still in a sort of limbo with everyone blaming each other." Trading was thin during the session, as much of the Middle East and Asia were shut due to a public holiday. Low water levels on the Rhine and Danube in Germany forcing vessels to travel only partly loaded failed to support prices in the region. "Barges which normally load 2-2.5 thousand tonnes (kt) are now taking around 1kt ... but there is still not much demand. That explains the pretty low freight rates for this water level," said another gasoline trader. Criticism in Germany of ethanol levels in gasoline stirred some debate among traders, who noted that in the U.S. there was already talk about lowering the ethanol level requirement in gasoline. One trader said that high ethanol prices were already contributing to increased Brazilian demand for gasoline, as motorists in Brazil can switch between fuels at the pump. Brazilian purchases of naphtha can be an indicator of demand for gasoline because naphtha is a component used by blenders to make the motor fuel. "Some naphtha cargoes have gone to Brazil ... the situation seems stable still, but indeed, they are importing more and more," said a naphtha trader. GASOLINE * No Eurobob barges traded in the window. After the slot, two barges traded at $1,089-$1,091 a tonne fob ARA, down from $1,103 a tonne fob ARA on Friday. Litasco sold both, one to Gunvor and one to BP. * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- fell to around $14.46 a barrel late in the session, dropping from $16.20 on Friday afternoon. * Litasco bought three barges of premium unleaded gasoline from Trafigura, Total and Statoil at $1,105 a tonne fob ARA. Prices were down from $1,114-$1,118 a tonne fob ARA on Friday. * ICE Brent crude futures were up 25 cents at $113.96 a barrel at 1704 GMT. * September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.38 percent at $3.0391 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $32.01 a barrel around the same time, up from $31.15 at the previous close. * No cargoes traded. On Friday, a cargo traded at $1,124 a tonne cif Santa Panagia. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Vitol sold a cargo to Trafigura at $952 a tonne cif NWE, up from $947 a tonne cif NWE on Friday. * The crack for September was at minus $7.30, unchanged from Friday. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)