LONDON, Aug 23 Gasoline barge prices in northwest Europe rose with oil on Thursday, tracking movements in crude for a fourth session amid slow demand in the region and little change in the outlook for exports to other regions. Refining margins have been steady at between $14 and $15 a barrel since the start of the week, a couple of dollars lower than a week earlier when prices were given a boost by a recovery in exports to the U.S. and West Africa that has now subsided. Gasoline stockpiles independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub rose by 12.5 percent on the week, as regional demand for barges remained slow, independent analyst Pieter Kulsen said on Thursday. Naphtha prices instead climbed, lifting physical crack spreads by close to a dollar a barrel to around $6.75 a barrel, according to Reuters' calculations. Bullish sentiment in naphtha was driven by gains in propane, a rival feedstock, as it has become expensive enough to drive petrochemical firms to switch to naphtha instead. Propane cargoes have swung from trading at a wide, triple digit discount to naphtha in the second quarter, to a premium of around $27 a tonne for September delivery. "Prices are high for this time of the year... very simply, not a lot of propane around," said a propane trader. He said the outlook for propane was tight because inventories were low, while maintenance and production schedules indicated supplies would remain tight in the weeks ahead. GASOLINE * Three Eurobob barges traded in the window at $1,100-$1,108 a tonne fob ARA, up from $1,094-$1,06 a tonne fob ARA on Wednesday. Gunvor sold all three to Trafigura and Cargill. * Five barges barges traded ahead of the window at $1,111 a tonne fob ARA, with Cargill and Trafigura buying from Chevron, Hess and Litasco. Gunvor both bought and sold barges during the session. * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at $14.60 a barrel at 1633 GMT, little changed from the previous close, and steady for a fourth session. * One barge of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,129 a tonne fob ARA, up from $1,120 a tonne fob ARA on Wednesday. Statoil sold to Total. * ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.17 a barrel at $116.08 a barrel around the same time. * September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.62 percent at $3.1235 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $26.70 a barrel, up frm $26.14 a barrel at the close on Wednesday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Vilma sold a cargo to BP at $973 a tonne cif NWE for Sept 4-8 delivery, up from Wednesday's $951 a tonne cif NWE. * Propane cargoes for delivery in September were trading around $27 a tonne over naphtha, a propane trader said. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)