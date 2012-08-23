LONDON, Aug 23 Gasoline barge prices in
northwest Europe rose with oil on Thursday, tracking movements
in crude for a fourth session amid slow demand in the region and
little change in the outlook for exports to other regions.
Refining margins have been steady at between $14 and $15 a
barrel since the start of the week, a couple of dollars lower
than a week earlier when prices were given a boost by a recovery
in exports to the U.S. and West Africa that has now subsided.
Gasoline stockpiles independently held in the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub rose by 12.5 percent on the
week, as regional demand for barges remained slow, independent
analyst Pieter Kulsen said on Thursday.
Naphtha prices instead climbed, lifting physical crack
spreads by close to a dollar a barrel to around $6.75 a barrel,
according to Reuters' calculations.
Bullish sentiment in naphtha was driven by gains in propane,
a rival feedstock, as it has become expensive enough to drive
petrochemical firms to switch to naphtha instead.
Propane cargoes have swung from trading at a wide, triple
digit discount to naphtha in the second quarter, to a premium of
around $27 a tonne for September delivery.
"Prices are high for this time of the year... very simply,
not a lot of propane around," said a propane trader.
He said the outlook for propane was tight because
inventories were low, while maintenance and production schedules
indicated supplies would remain tight in the weeks ahead.
GASOLINE
* Three Eurobob barges traded in the window at $1,100-$1,108
a tonne fob ARA, up from $1,094-$1,06 a tonne fob ARA on
Wednesday. Gunvor sold all three to Trafigura and Cargill.
* Five barges barges traded ahead of the window at $1,111 a
tonne fob ARA, with Cargill and Trafigura buying from Chevron,
Hess and Litasco. Gunvor both bought and sold barges during the
session.
* Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at $14.60 a
barrel at 1633 GMT, little changed from the previous close, and
steady for a fourth session.
* One barge of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the
window at $1,129 a tonne fob ARA, up from $1,120 a tonne fob ARA
on Wednesday. Statoil sold to Total.
* ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.17 a barrel at
$116.08 a barrel around the same time.
* September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.62
percent at $3.1235 a gallon around the same time.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at
$26.70 a barrel, up frm $26.14 a barrel at the close on
Wednesday.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* Vilma sold a cargo to BP at $973 a tonne cif NWE for Sept
4-8 delivery, up from Wednesday's $951 a tonne cif NWE.
* Propane cargoes for delivery in September were trading
around $27 a tonne over naphtha, a propane trader said.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)