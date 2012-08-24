LONDON, Aug 24 Gasoline margins slipped on
Friday, as worries about demand from West Africa fading and a
lack of activity in the northwest European region weighed on the
market.
"It's really very quiet, everyone is tracking hurricanes.
That's it," said a gasoline trader, referring to peaks in prices
during the week driven by fears that tropical storms in the U.S.
might interrupt the flow of supplies.
Tropical Storm Isaac was expected to head for the Gulf of
Mexico early next week, supporting U.S. crude oil prices on
Friday.
Traders were doubtful plans to reform rules for product
importers in Nigeria would solve the subsidy problem which is
threatening to cause country-wide shortages.
Private distributors have stopped importing gasoline because
they are waiting for subsidies to be paid to them for deliveries
made earlier this year.
Traders said the only cargoes being delivered were in
exchange for crude oil, and many vessels were still stuck
offshore, waiting to load.
As a result, demand in West Africa was still seen to be
weak, with offers for cargoes next month attracting no bids.
"As I see, the PPPRA (Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory
Agency) isn't buying, so I am not sure how the rules are
affecting things," said a gasoline trader.
"It's not like every offer is being lifted."
Prices also edged lower in the market for naphtha, although
margins continued to hold near minus $5.85 a barrel, up from
around $7.30 a barrel at the start of the week.
"Nothing moving to the United States, arbitrage windows are
closed in all directions," said a naphtha trader.
GASOLINE
* One barge of Eurobob grade gasoline traded at $1,090 a
tonne fob ARA, down from $1,108 a tonne fob ARA on Thursday.
* Ahead of the window, some six barges traded at $1,102 a
tonne fob ARA, with Gunvor, Litasco, Chevron and BP selling to
Trafigura, Shell and Cargill.
* Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- slipped to $13.65 a
barrel, down from $14.60 around the same time on Thursday.
* Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the
window at $1,121 and $1,135 a tonne fob ARA, in a wider range
than Thursday's sole trade done at $1,129 a tonne.
* Statoil and Litasco sold to Total.
* ICE Brent crude futures were down 28 cents at
$114.73 a barrel at 1636 GMT, while U.S. crude was up on supply
worries caused by a tropical storm heading for the Gulf of
Mexico.
* September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 0.43
percent at $3.1025 a gallon around the same time.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at
$26.68 a barrel, down from $27.56 a barrel at the close on
Thursday.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* There were no offers, while at least five firms were seen
bidding. Vilma bid at $966 a tonne, BP at $967 a tonne,
Trafigura and Statoil at $969 a tonne and Vitol at $972 a tonne
cif NWE.
* Loading dates ranged from September 4-8 at the front end
to September 14-18 at the back end.
* Prices were slightly lower than Thursday's $973 a tonne
cif NWE.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by James Jukwey)