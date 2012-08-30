LONDON, Aug 30 Gasoline and naphtha climbed further on Thursday, supported by extended outages in the U.S. due to hurricane Isaac and a tight supply outlook in the month ahead, traders said. "There's a lack of EN288 gasoline, partly due to refinery maintenance, partly because Algeria is buying and also because the north is strong as well," said a trader in the Mediterranean. "It was supposed to be a weak year for gasoline... and now look... and the year isn't even over yet!" he added. The refinery maintenance season in the region is due to begin in September, with works in Europe and in Russia expected to limit the availability of products. Naphtha prices also rose ahead of tighter supply in September and greater demand from petrochemical firms, as rival feedstock propane remains the more expensive option for cracking. Some traders however said the fundamentals further ahead did not justify the wide backwardation at the front of the curve and rallying crack spreads because demand was still sluggish. "It is impossible to sell physical naphtha, but we have a backwardation of $20 a barrel, and cracks at a four-month high" the trader said, arguing the rally was being driven by individual players in the market rather than by fundamentals. GASOLINE * No barges of Eurobob grade gasoline traded during Thursday's window and there were no bids or offers. * Barge prices ranged between $1,097-$1,105 a tonne fob aRA ahead of the window, up from $1,090-$1,096 a tonne fob ARA on Wednesday. * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- rose to around $18.22 a barrel late on Thursday, up from $17.77 a barrel at the previous close. * Nine barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,104 a tonne fob ARA, down from $1,108-$1,113 a tonne fob ARA on Wednesday. * Total bought all the barges; three from Vitol and six from Statoil. * ICE Brent crude futures were up 4 cents at $112.58 a barrel at 1630 GMT. * September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 0.49 percent at $3.0850 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $27.85 a barrel, up from $27.02 a barrel at the previous close. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Vitol sold a cargo to BP at $962 a tonne cif NWE, at the upper end of Wednesday's bid/offer spread of $955/$962 a tonne cif NWE. * The physical naphtha crack was assessed at around minus $4.63 a barrel by 1630 GMT, steady for a third session. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by James Jukwey)