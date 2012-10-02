LONDON, Oct 2 Gasoline barge prices in northwest Europe slipped on Tuesday but remained at wide premiums to the November swap, reflecting the tightness in the prompt market due to refinery maintenance and low inventories both in Europe and the United States. Traders said that there was not much gasoline around on either side of the Atlantic, which was preventing cargoes moving from Europe to the United States to make up the gasoline shortfall there. "So far there is not a lot going on in Q4," said one gasoline broker. "The structure is still strong in Europe, let alone in the United States." Analysts at Goldman Sachs noted that U.S. gasoline imports were down 160,000 barrels a day year-on-year for the first eight months of 2012, a shortfall of close to 40 million barrels. "The (U.S.) East Coast relies on motor gasoline imports from European refineries, such as Pembroke," Goldman Sachs said. "U.S. refineries (are) able to offset the impact of the past year's East Coast refinery closures, but not the shortfall in imports from Europe." They added that many independent European refiners had faced a sharp increase in their financing costs as banks had cut back on their lending. As a result, European refiners are keeping inventories lean and runs low, they said. A French court has delayed its decision on the fate of the ex-Petroplus refinery Petit-Couronne to Oct. 16. A decision was originally expected today. Over in the West African market, fourth quarter Nigerian gasoline allocations are said to have been given out by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) but market participants said they had yet to see this demand come through. "There are still payment issues," said one broker, referring to ongoing wrangling over fuel subsidies. "It's the same old market with swaps guys being the buyers." GASOLINE * Two barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window at $1,073-$1,074 a tonne fob ARA, slipping from Friday's trade at$1,094 a tonne. The barges traded at a premium to the November swap of around $77 a tonne. Gunvor sold both the barges to Statoil. * Some 6,000 tonnes of winter grade gasoline traded earlier in the day at $1,096-$1,110 a tonne fob ARA, slipping from Monday's $1,114-$1,122 a tonne range. The early trades came at premiums to the November swap of some $89-$100 a tonne. * Litasco and Vitol sold the barges to Cargill, BP and North Sea Group. * At 1543 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was down at around $15.22 a barrel, from around $21.20 a barrel on Monday. * Four barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded at $1,109-$1,113 a tonne fob ARA, slipping from $1,129 a tonne on Monday. Vitol and Statoil were sellers whilst Trafigura and Phillips 66 were on the buy side. * Greenergy bought two cargoes of gasoline from Ineos and Statoil, at $1,115 and $1,117 a tonne cif Thames. * At 1545 GMT ICE Brent crude futures were down 31 cents at $111.88 a barrel. * November U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 1.18 percent at $2.8856 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $28.93 a barrel, down from $29.24 a barrel around the same time on Monday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Two cargoes of physical naphtha traded in the window. Trafigura sold both the cargoes, one to BP at $959 a tonne cif NWE and the other to Vitol at $958 a tonne cif NWE. This was down from Monday's trade at $968 a tonne. * The prompt naphtha crack was at around minus $4.08 a barrel, weakening from around minus $3.85 a barrel on Monday. * Propane is trading at a premium to naphtha of some $57 a tonne for October, making naphtha more attractive to petrochemical buyers as a feedstock. * Naphtha is also being underpinned by gasoline market strength, with a large $115.06 a tonne spread between the two. This should make it pretty profitable for gasoline blenders to use naphtha in the mix. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Anthony Barker)