LONDON, Oct 9 Gasoline barge prices in northwest Europe remained firm on Tuesday, rising throughout the day in line with crude futures. Gasoline traders said the market remained tight with people struggling to source cargoes in the Mediterranean for the first half of October. Algeria's Sonatrach has had a tender out for four gasoline cargoes which has proved difficult to fill. "Refineries are in maintenance in the North and the Med so everything is strong for October," a trader said. "The UK is drawing on outages," a broker added. The closure of the gasoline-oriented Coryton refinery in the summer has tightened up the UK market. Traders are still waiting to hear about Nigeria's fourth quarter gasoline allocations. Although the chosen companies have been notified, the nominations have not yet been made public. On the naphtha side, there has been some buying by gasoline blenders but most of the interest over the past week has come from petrochemical companies, a broker said. The spread between gasoline and naphtha remains wide at about $110 a tonne, encouraging blending. Meanwhile, propane is trading at a $69 tonne premium to naphtha because of rising heating demand, keeping naphtha in favour with petrochemical buyers. Complications at Sonatrach's Skikda refinery during maintenance has also underpinned naphtha prices. "Sonatrach declaring force majeure for Skikda loadings certainly made the market more bullish last week," the broker said. The refinery has two trains, and the plan was for one to undergo maintenance until September and then restart as the second went into shut down. However, there was a delay in the restart. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window, but 8,000 tonnes traded earlier in the day at $1,083-$1,103 a tonne fob ARA. This is a wider range than Monday's window trades at $1,086-$1,096 a tonne fob ARA. * Chevron and Phillips 66 were sellers and BP and Gunvor were buyers. Trafigura was active on both sides of the market. * The early trades came at premiums to the November swap of between $75 and $83.75 a tonne. * At 1538 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $17.07 a barrel, almost unchanged from around $17.04 a barrel on Monday. * Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded at $1,118 a tonne fob ARA, up from $1,109 a tonne on Monday. Total bought the barges from Phillips 66 and Gunvor. * At 1540 GMT, ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.61 at $113.43 a barrel. * November U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 2.06 percent at $2.9528 a gallon. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $32.62 a barrel, down from $33.95 a barrel around the same time on Monday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Dow Chemical sold a cargo to Vitol at $977 a tonne cif NWE for loading on October 19-23, up from Monday's trades at $972-$973 a tonne. * The naphtha crack was at around minus $1.42 a barrel, firming from minus $2.60 a barrel on Monday. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by James Jukwey)