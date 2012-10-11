LONDON, Oct 11 Gasoline barge prices in
northwest Europe slipped on Thursday and the refining margin
lost more ground as falling demand and rising inventories began
to take their toll.
Traders said weaker demand was finally filtering through
following the end of the U.S. summer driving season, pushing the
refining margin down to around $14 a barrel from $20 last week.
Some market participants believe the gasoline crack is still
unseasonably strong, with Tuesday's Euroilstocks data indicating
that refiners' stockpiles are building again.
This picture was supported by inventory builds at the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub, with gasoline stocks rising 17
percent week-on-week to 754,000 tonnes, according to data from
independent Dutch oil consultant Pieter Kulsen.
Winter gasoline is also easier to blend than the summer
specification and with more refineries coming back online from
mid-October, supply could ramp up rapidly, traders said.
The U.S. picture remained tight, however, with the Energy
Information Administration reporting a weekly fall in gasoline
stocks of 534,000 barrels.
Algeria's Sonatrach awarded its four-cargo gasoline tender
to Trafigura, Gunvor, Litasco and BB Energy, but details of
Egypt's EGPC tender failed to emerge.
On the naphtha side, traders said the market was balanced
despite the loss of several naphtha cargoes from Sonatrach's
Skikda refinery due to over-running maintenance work.
Traders are keeping a close eye on the Asian market, where
Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Corp has had to close its No.2
naphtha cracker in Kashima after a power outage. The unit could
be down for two weeks.
Meanwhile, Formosa Petrochemical Corp's 2.93 million tpy
cracking complex is operating at 80 percent of capacity
following a fire at a plant run by its sister company, Nan Ya
Plastics.
As a result, Asia's top naphtha buyer has been forced to
defer taking delivery of 60,000 tonnes of naphtha to November
from October.
GASOLINE
* No barges of benchmark Eurobob or premium unleaded
gasoline traded in the window.
* Some 7,000 tonnes traded earlier in the day at
$1,094-$1,100 a tonne fob ARA, slipping slightly from
Wednesday's$1,099-$1,104 a tonne.
* Phillips 66, Gunvor, Hess and Noble sold to Cargill, Shell
and BP.
* The early trades came at premiums to the November swap of
between $66.25 and $69.50 a tonne, down from Wednesday's
premiums at $72-$79.50 a tonne.
* At 1536 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at
around $14.03 a barrel, falling from around $14.90 a barrel on
Wednesday.
* At 1617 GMT, ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.17
at $115.50 a barrel.
* November U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 0.15
percent at $2.9550 a gallon.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at
$31.65 a barrel, down from $32 a barrel around the same time on
Wednesday.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* Two physical cargoes traded, both at $989 a tonne cif NWE,
down from Wednesday's trade at $993 a tonne.
* Koch sold one cargo to Vitol for Oct. 25-29 and BP sold
the other to Shell for Oct. 26-30.
* The naphtha crack was at around minus $4.05 a barrel
according to Reuters' calculations, down from around $3.50 a
barrel on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)