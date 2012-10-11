LONDON, Oct 11 Gasoline barge prices in northwest Europe slipped on Thursday and the refining margin lost more ground as falling demand and rising inventories began to take their toll. Traders said weaker demand was finally filtering through following the end of the U.S. summer driving season, pushing the refining margin down to around $14 a barrel from $20 last week. Some market participants believe the gasoline crack is still unseasonably strong, with Tuesday's Euroilstocks data indicating that refiners' stockpiles are building again. This picture was supported by inventory builds at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub, with gasoline stocks rising 17 percent week-on-week to 754,000 tonnes, according to data from independent Dutch oil consultant Pieter Kulsen. Winter gasoline is also easier to blend than the summer specification and with more refineries coming back online from mid-October, supply could ramp up rapidly, traders said. The U.S. picture remained tight, however, with the Energy Information Administration reporting a weekly fall in gasoline stocks of 534,000 barrels. Algeria's Sonatrach awarded its four-cargo gasoline tender to Trafigura, Gunvor, Litasco and BB Energy, but details of Egypt's EGPC tender failed to emerge. On the naphtha side, traders said the market was balanced despite the loss of several naphtha cargoes from Sonatrach's Skikda refinery due to over-running maintenance work. Traders are keeping a close eye on the Asian market, where Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Corp has had to close its No.2 naphtha cracker in Kashima after a power outage. The unit could be down for two weeks. Meanwhile, Formosa Petrochemical Corp's 2.93 million tpy cracking complex is operating at 80 percent of capacity following a fire at a plant run by its sister company, Nan Ya Plastics. As a result, Asia's top naphtha buyer has been forced to defer taking delivery of 60,000 tonnes of naphtha to November from October. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob or premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window. * Some 7,000 tonnes traded earlier in the day at $1,094-$1,100 a tonne fob ARA, slipping slightly from Wednesday's$1,099-$1,104 a tonne. * Phillips 66, Gunvor, Hess and Noble sold to Cargill, Shell and BP. * The early trades came at premiums to the November swap of between $66.25 and $69.50 a tonne, down from Wednesday's premiums at $72-$79.50 a tonne. * At 1536 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $14.03 a barrel, falling from around $14.90 a barrel on Wednesday. * At 1617 GMT, ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.17 at $115.50 a barrel. * November U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 0.15 percent at $2.9550 a gallon. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $31.65 a barrel, down from $32 a barrel around the same time on Wednesday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Two physical cargoes traded, both at $989 a tonne cif NWE, down from Wednesday's trade at $993 a tonne. * Koch sold one cargo to Vitol for Oct. 25-29 and BP sold the other to Shell for Oct. 26-30. * The naphtha crack was at around minus $4.05 a barrel according to Reuters' calculations, down from around $3.50 a barrel on Wednesday. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)