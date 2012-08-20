* FTSE seen underperforming major European indexes in 2012

* High weighting of miners on FTSE to limit index's gains

* Miners face bleak outlook on depressed prices, poor growth

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Aug 20 Britain's top share index is likely to lag major European peers in 2012 as its heavyweight mining companies suffer due to poor earnings, faltering growth and depressed commodity prices.

The mining-heavy FTSE 100 is up just 5 percent this year, against a 10.4 percent rise for France's CAC, 19.4 percent jump for Germany's DAX and an 11.6 percent gain for the STOXX Europe 600.

The DAX and the CAC include only one mining company each while the FTSE 100 includes 12. Their weighting, at 10 percent, is second only to that of the oil and gas sector on the index.

With the outlook for miners gloomy, analysts say their underperformance is likely to last for the rest of the year at least, even if, as many in markets expect, central banks take stems to stimulate the global economy later in 2012.

"The heavyweight element of the UK mining sector has made the FTSE 100 index underperform this year. With the outlook for miners still being bleak, we could see the continuation of the trend for the time being, which will mean that the British benchmark index lags behind other indices," Chris Beauchamp, analyst at IG Index, said.

The mining index has lost nearly 7 percent this year, with Rio Tinto down 3 percent, Vedanta Resources 6 percent and Kazakhmys 20 percent.

Of the 12 miners on the FTSE 100, only BHP Billiton, up 4.8 percent in 2012, has gained this year.

Lonmin is down 38 percent, tracking the general weakness but also hammered by a week of violence at a South African mine in which 44 people were killed.

Lonmin shares slid for a sixth day and were down 2.7 percent on Monday as investors fretted over the prospect of a cash call to shore up its balance sheet.

Charts showed the mining index could struggle to rise significantly and was still close to the top of a trading range that has held since mid-May.

Technical analysts said the index faced strong resistance at around 19,300 points, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of a fall from a February high to a low in early June. The index was down 0.9 percent at around 18,054 points on Monday.

Mining firms are struggling with lower profit margins as metals prices weaken but costs stay high. Demand from China, the world's second-biggest economy and their biggest market, is softening and showing few signs of reviving.

Analysts said that while the sector's longer-term outlook remained positive as demand for metals was expected to grow to meet global infrastructure needs, the underperformance was likely to last at least until the end of 2012.

"People don't have confidence that we are currently in a period of sustained metals demand and that commodity prices are going to rise for a prolonged period of time," Asa Bridle, mining analyst at Seymour Pierce, said.

"It's difficult to see things changing in the coming months. However, the longer-term story is still intact as the urbanisation argument has not gone away."

Copper prices have fallen 2 percent this year, aluminium is down 8.6 percent and nickel has dropped 17 percent on demand concerns as global growth falters.

A Reuters poll published last month showed that average copper prices in 2012 were likely to fall more than 9 percent from the previous year on a slowdown in global growth and sluggish demand from China.

"I don't expect the mining sector to be racing ahead for some time. We are not advising our clients to pile into the sector," Tom Gidley-Kitchin, analyst at Charles Stanley, said, adding he remained positive on the sector's long-term outlook.

PRESSURE ON SHARES

Analysts said diversified miners such as BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto, which have high sustainable dividend yields and strong balance sheets, were likely to perform relatively better.

But their earnings outlook is seen limiting any substantial gain in stocks. Earnings per share (EPS) estimates for both Rio and BHP are seen down more than 26 percent this year, according to smart estimates from Thomson Reuters StarMine, which puts more weight on top-rated analysts and recent updates.

ENRC's EPS is likely to fall 51.5 percent this year over 2011, according to StarMine's smart estimates, while Kazakhmys's EPS is likely to fall 35.6 percent.

Second-quarter results have generally been poor. earnings for metals and mining companies on the STOXX Europe 600 reporting so far have been 18.3 percent lower than estimates.

One factor that could mitigate the underperformance of the relatively volatile mining sector would be if central banks across the world launch further stimulus measures to tackle a slowdown in global economic growth.

"If you believe that you will have a better couple of months (this year) i n the stock market on the back of some stimulus support from central banks, then the mining sector will not perform too badly," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels, said.