LONDON, Sept 25 Diesel refining margins stayed strong on Tuesday, with a refinery outage at a French refinery causing further tightness in supply. Market participants said that a desulphurisation unit that produced diesel had been temporarily halted, cutting European refinery output that has already been limited by widespread maintenance. "A unit at the Total Donges refinery stopped as a gas leak was identified. The leak...has now been contained," a spokeswoman for the company said, without giving further detail. "This is why the market feels supported at the moment," a market participant said. The refinery maintenance and stronger demand from German consumers who have moved back into the market because of lower prices have helped keep margins strong despite a weak economic backdrop. Another trader said that the Mediterranean market looks less well supported due to weak demand. European refiners will have to restructure radically to attract new capital to provide the investment the industry needs, a PWC director with first-hand experience of the Petroplus insolvency told a refining conference in Brussels on Monday. Trading houses Vitol and Gunvor are earning millions of dollars a week from their newly acquired European oil refineries, only months after the sector was described as doomed and the previous owner of the plants went bankrupt. GASOLINE * One barge of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window, with Gunvor selling to Litasco at $1,064 a tonne fob ARA, up from $1,056-$1,060 a tonne fob ARA the day before. * Some 10,000 barges traded ahead of the window. Four barges of summer specification gasoline traded at $1,115. Gunvor sold to Cargill. * Winter specification barges traded at $1,057-$1,063 a tonne fob ARA. This was below the $1,071 to $1,094 the day before. Total sold all the barges to Shell, BP and Gunvor. * At 1600 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at $17.17, up from the $17.07 the previous day. * Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,090 and $1,091 a tonne fob ARA. This was above the $1,085 a tonne the day before. * Vitol and Gunvor sold to Philips and Litasco. * ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.10 a barrel at $110.91 a barrel. * October U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 1.42 percent at $2.9595 a gallon. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $25.96 a barrel, up 80 cents from Monday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Four cargoes changed hands. Glencore, Gunvor and Koch sold to Vitol and Statoil at $937 to $939 a tonne cif NWE. This was up from the $929-$930 a tonne range the day before. * The prompt naphtha crack fell to minus $5.65 a barrel from $5 the previous session. GASOIL * Two gasoil barges traded at discounts of $3 to $4 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Monday's trades. * Argos North Sea Group and Gunvor sold to Cargill and Vitol. * One barge of 50 ppm gasoil traded at October gasoil futures plus $34 a tonne fob ARA, $1 below the day before. * At 1610 GMT, October ICE gasoil futures were up 1.2 percent at $977.75 a tonne. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $19.52 a barrel, virtually unchanged from the day before. * The October/November backwardation LGO-1=R moved stayed at $6.25 a tonne. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Eight diesel barges of intermediate quality traded. Vitol, Total, Unipec and AIC sold to Shell, Morgan Stanley and Shell. * The deals were done at premiums to October gasoil futures of $35-$38 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Monday's trade. * One cargo traded at October ICE gasoil futures plus $47 a tonne cif New, up from $43 a tonne the previous day. Vitol sold to Total. * Med cargoes were in the bid/offer range of $35-$38 a tonne. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * There were no barge trades in the window. * Total sold one cargo to BP at October ICE gasoil futures plus $83 a tonne cif NWE. Again there were many more bids than offers. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content were discussed at $682.50, up from $673-$680 a tonne the day before. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $633 to $638.50 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $623.50-$629 a tonne on Monday. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Additional reporting by Muriel Boselli in Paris; Editing by Anthony Barker)