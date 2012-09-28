LONDON, Sept 28 Gasoline was firm on Friday while diesel margins gained, with maintenance-induced tight supply seen keeping strong refinery profitability, at least for the next few weeks. "There aren't enough refineries working," a market participant said. For a table on European refinery maintenance click on. Gasoline stocks in the five states around NY Harbour were the lowest ever recorded last week. The EIA data goes back to November 1990. In Europe, large scale refinery maintenance is keeping supply tight and preventing significant flows across the Atlantic. "Gasoline is going to stay bid until refiners come back from maintenance," said Seth Kleinman, head of energy research at Citigroup. Refinery maintenance is due to last well into October. "Shutdowns at Irving's St. John refinery and Valero's Pembroke are cutting into the usual flows into the U.S. East coast and keeping this market tight," Kleinman added. But others were more bearish on the outlook for gasoline towards the end of the year. "In the past, year-end corrections in both flat price and the crack have often come abruptly, and we do not see any reason that 2012 will prove any different," BNP Paribas said in a note. "Past the peak of U.S. refinery maintenance in October, inventories of easier-to-make winter grade gasoline will rise with increased refinery throughput, while still elevated prices will keep demand at bay." Jet fuel margins were also strong. "Jet is very tight," a broker said. "Very little is being offered while buyers are lapping up the dregs of anything left behind, and paying through the nose for it." High fuel prices are biting into company profits. Deutsche Lufthansa's efforts to cut costs will be thwarted by higher fuel prices and a weak economy this year, the chief executive of Germany's leading airline said. GASOLINE * One barge of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window at $1,094 a tonne fob ARA, slightly lower than the $1,098 a tonne the day before. * Some 10 barges of winter grade gasoline traded in the window at $1,094-$1,120 a tonne fob ARA. This was above the $1,090-$1,097 a tonne range the day before. * Total and Chevron sold to Cargill, Noble and Statoil. Litasco appeared on both sides of trades. * At 1617 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $19.03 a barrel, little changed from around the same time the day before. * Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded at $1,115-$1,120 a tonne fob ARA, lower than the $1,121-$1,122 a tonne the day before. * Gunvor and Vitol whilst Litasco and Phillips 66 were buyers. * At 1543 GMT ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.58 at $111.62 a barrel. * October U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 2.64 percent at $3.1625 a gallon. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $31 a barrel, up from $29.94 a barrel around the same time on Wednesday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * No deals were reported in the window. Vitol bid at $959, while BASF offered at the same price, but for different delivery dates. This compared to the cargo traded at $954 a tonne the day before. * The prompt naphtha crack was at around minus $4.70 a tonne. The previous day it was at around minus $4.35 a barrel according to Reuters' calculations. GASOIL * Four 0.1 percent gasoil barges traded at discounts to October ICE gasoil futures of $2-$2.50 a tonne fob ARA, compared to Thursday's $2-$3 discount. * Gunvor and Shell sold to BP and Omneo Trading. * No barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded, but there were bids at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $38 a tonne fob ARA. * At 1543 GMT, October ICE gasoil futures were up 0.1 percent at $982.00 a tonne. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $19.11 a barrel, down slightly from $19.23 the day before. * The October/November backwardation LGO-1=R was at around$6.25 a tonne, down from $6.75 a tonne the day before. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Some 11 barges of intermediate quality diesel traded at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $42-$47.50 a tonne cif NWE, well above the $38.50 a tonne seen the previous day. * Unipec and Vitol sold while Morgan Stanley, Shell and Omneo bought. * Vitol sold a cargo to Total at October ICE gasoil futures plus $57 a tonne. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * No jet fuel barges or cargoes traded in the window for a second day. On Wednesday barges traded at a premium to October ICE gasoil futures of $81 a tonne fob ARA. * For cargoes, bids and offers came in the $75-$80 a tonne cif NWE range, in line with the range the day before. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $682-$685 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $675 a tonne the day before. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $628.25-$633 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $626.50-$633 a tonne the day before. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Catherine Evans)