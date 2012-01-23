LONDON, Jan 23 European gasoline crack
spreads rose for a third week, supported by
refinery shutdowns in the United States and the re-opening of
ports in Nigeria, which enabled dozens of tankers to unload
around 1 million tonnes of the fuel.
Hovensa LLC said last week it planned to shut its 350,000
barrel-per-day St. Croix refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands in
mid-February.
Coupled with the closure of three of five refineries
belonging to Petroplus in Europe, the supply outlook
appeared tighter for the months ahead.
An eight-day strike ended in Nigeria after the president
capitulated on the sudden removal of fuel import subsidies,
enabling waiting tankers to unload.
But continued unrest left traders wary of sending further
shipments, although few expected the trouble to cut off demand
for long.
"I don't think anyone really believes Nigeria volumes will
stay low for any length of time," said a gasoline trader.
Jet fuel was also supported due to tight supply in Europe,
while fuel oil got a boost from strong demand from Japan, where
it is being used to replace nuclear energy that was lost after
the earthquake last year.
GASOLINE
* Gasoline barge swaps for prompt delivery fell from last
Monday, pressured as crude prices took a hit last week.
* However they outperformed Brent futures, and
cracks rose, supported by worries over the refining outlook for
Europe after Petroplus shut three refineries and cut production
at the remaining two.
* February gasoline barge swaps were at $968 a tonne on
Monday, up from $955 a tonne a week previously.
* The swaps curve remained backwardated at the front, with
March swaps trading at $965.50 a tonne, slightly lower than the
front-month market.
* Second-quarter gasoline barge swaps were at $982.25 a
tonne, above the market for the remainder of the first quarter.
* Gasoline crack spreads continued to widen over the week,
supported by a combination of refinery shutdowns in Europe and
the United States and an end to industrial action in Nigeria
over fuel subsidies.
* Gasoline crack spreads for February rose for a third week
to $5.65 a barrel on Monday, up from $3.55 a barrel the previous
week and $2.95 a fortnight earlier.
* Gasoline crack spreads were slightly narrower for March
than in February, trading at $5.50 a barrel, while the crack for
the second quarter was at a wider $7.95 a barrel.
NAPHTHA
* Naphtha cargo swaps for February rose to around $940 a
tonne from $925 a tonne, also supported by a resolution to the
eight-day strike in Nigeria.
* Naphtha cargo swaps for the front of the curve were hit by
the strikes in Nigeria because blenders use naphtha in the
production of the grade of gasoline consumed by the west African
country.
* Naphtha cargo swaps for March were at $935 a tonne, up
from $930 a tonne a week previously.
* Naphtha crack spreads were at around minus $4.85 a barrel,
up from minus $7.26 a barrel a week previously, according to a
broker.
GASOIL/DIESEL
* February ICE gasoil futures were up 1 percent at
$942 a tonne, in line with firmer Brent that was supported after
EU foreign ministers agreed to ban imports of Iranian oil from
the start of July, eliciting further threats from Iran to close
the key shipping channel the Strait of Hormuz.
* Gasoil barge swap differentials held in negative ground
through to the third quarter with February barge swaps at minus
$2.50 a tonne, compared with minus $1.50 a tonne last week, and
March at minus $1.50 a tonne.
* Gasoil barge swaps differentials for the third quarter
were at minus $0.50 a tonne while for Q4 they were at $1 a
tonne.
* Diesel barge swap differentials for February were at
$20.88 a tonne premiums, while March swaps were at $24.50 a
tonne premiums.
* The effect of the closure of three Petroplus refineries
was supportive to some extent, but a weak economy is ensuring
that swaps prices across the barrel were under pressure.
* "I think it's weak demand, that's the predominant trend
anyway," a trader said.
JET FUEL
* Prompt jet fuel cargo differentials were slightly higher
on the week, but traders said that oversupply in Europe was
contributing to weakness across the curve.
* There was a fairly sharp contango, with the February swap
at around $73.50 a tonne cif NWE, up from $69 a tonne last
Monday, while the March swap was at 76.63.
* For Q2 2012, the swap was at $81.75 and for Q3 it was at
$83.50 before rising to $93.25 for Q4 2013.
* Analysts said that relatively tight supply in Europe
combined with the closure of Petroplus and Hovensa refineries
are supporting the price.
* Europe is already short jet, with P+ down and P1 lower and
Hovensa closing, cud be some kind of support
FUEL OIL
* The February hilo, the spread between low and high sulphur
fuel oil barge swaps, crept higher to $25.25 a tonne, up
slightly from the remained tight at $23.75 a tonne on Monday.
* The higher 3.5 percent sulphur content fuel oil was still
supported by bunker demand in Asia.
* The March hilo was trading at a slightly wider spread than
the front month spread, at $30.05 a tonne on Monday. Demand for
low sulphur fuel oil is seen coming from Japan, which needs it
to replace lost capacity from the nuclear industry.
* "We expect crude and fuel oil consumption to remain upbeat
over the coming period, also in line with colder temperatures,
while currently low fuel oil stocks may also indicate further
buying over the coming weeks," analysts at JBC said in a note.
(Reporting by Simon Falush and Jessica Donati, editing by Jane
Baird)