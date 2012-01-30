(Adds Hess saying not shut Port Reading unit, adds missing text
paragraph 5)
LONDON, Jan 30 European gasoline crack
spreads rose for a fourth consecutive week on Monday, lifted by
more refinery closures in the Atlantic Basin.
The recent product oversupply in the Atlantic Basin is
beginning to correct on the back of the string of recent
closures, which has lent support to product prices.
February gasoline barge swaps were quoted at $1,005 a tonne
fob ARA early on Monday, up 3.82 percent from last week's $968 a
tonne.
Product margins in Europe have jumped on the back of a
string of refinery closures after Petroplus filed for
administration. Other recent closures include Hovensa's 350,000
bpd plant in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.
Trade sources said last week that Hess's 70,000 bpd FCC was
forced to shut down, although the company denied this
subsequently.
Worries that ConocoPhillip's 238,000 barrel per day
Bayway refinery could close its FCC unit also pushed refining
margins to four-month highs of around $10.82 on Friday.
However, analysts are warning against betting on higher
gasoline cracks for much longer, after a trade source close to
the Bayway refinery said the unit could be back in service soon
as the mechanical valve problems were not as bad as expected.
GASOLINE
* Front month gasoline barge swaps rose on Monday from a
week ago, lifted by the string of refinery closures in the
Atlantic Basin.
* "It is not clear that the issue with the Bayway FCC is as
severe as anticipated; hence we want to be careful on holding
length in the gasoline crack at those levels," Petromatrix's
Olivier Jakob said in a note.
* Demand for gasoline in the world's largest consumer, the
United States, however remains tepid. Retail demand for the
motor fuel rose in the week to Jan. 20 as drivers returned to
roads after the holidays, according to MasterCard data, but it
was 5.2 percent lower compared to a year ago.
* February gasoline barge swaps were quoted at $1,005 a
tonne fob ARA early on Monday, firmer from last week's $968 a
tonne.
* The swaps curve remained backwardated at the front, with
March swaps trading at $996 a tonne. April was quoted at $1,020
a tonne and from there the curve is backwardated again into
January 2014 on a monthly basis.
* The gasoline refining margin swap or crack spread was also
firmer for February, quoted at $8.6 a barrel compared with last
week's $5.65 a barrel.
* Gasoline crack spreads were slightly narrower for March
than in February, trading at $7.70 a barrel from last week's
5.50 a barrel.
NAPHTHA
* Front month naphtha cargo swaps continued to rise on
Monday, lifted by tight supplies and higher propane prices as
Europe experiences a cold bite after a warmer-than-average
northern hemisphere winter to date.
* Propane, which can also be used as a heating fuel, has
seen prices climb due to the colder temperatures, switching
petrochemical demand back onto naphtha as it is more
competitive.
* Propane was trading at a discount to naphtha of minus
$10.8 a tonne for February, widening to $34.5 a tonne in March.
* February naphtha cargo swaps were quoted at $960 a tonne
cif NWE on Monday, up from around $940 a tonne last Monday;
while March as quoted at $955 a tonne from $935 last week.
* The curve remains in backwardation into June, where it
stalls for a month, and then remains in backwardation into
December 2013 on a monthly basis.
* Naphtha crack spreads were at around minus $2.10 a barrel,
firmer from last Monday's minus $4.85 a barrel.
GASOIL/DIESEL
* February ICE gasoil futures were up 0.3 percent at
$956.75 a tonne, outperforming slightly negative Brent futures,
with support, like other products by refinery closures.
* Gasoil barge swap differentials held in negative territory
at the front of the curve, at minus $0.88 for February, but they
moved back into positive ground further down the curve, bouncing
from last Monday.
* For March, swap differentials were at $0.75 and for April
at $1.00.
* Weak demand in Europe was keeping a check on prices, and
colder weather may not do too much to push prices significantly
higher as buyers try to delay purchases, said Olivier Jakob at
Petromatrix.
* "Heating oil consumption will start to increase in Europe
but winter is starting two months late and consumers have now
some option of letting their stocks draw and hope for better
pricing days during the spring."
* Diesel barge swap differentials for February were at
$21.75 a tonne, up from $20.88 a tonne last week. March swaps
were at $26.19 a tonne premiums, up from $24.50 a tonne last
week.
JET FUEL
* Prompt jet fuel cargo differentials were slightly lower on
the week, with the February swap at $71.18 a tonne cif NWE, down
from $73.50 a tonne last Monday.
* A significant contango persisted, with March trading at
$73.73 a tonne and Q2 at $81. The price rose to $92.25 by Q1
2013.
* Analysts said relatively tight supply in Europe combined
with the closure of Petroplus and Hovensa refineries were
supporting the price.
FUEL OIL
* The February "hilo," the spread between low and high
sulphur fuel oil barge swaps, fell sharply to 16.25 a tonne,
from $25.25 a tonne last Monday.
* The higher 3.5 percent sulphur content fuel oil was still
supported by bunker demand in Asia.
* "Japanese fuel oil stocks in particular are below their
five-year range, and are more than likely to head lower as
winter unfolds and spurs additional utility demand," BNP Paribas
said in a note to clients.
(Reporting by Zaida Espana and Simon Falush; editing by James
Jukwey)