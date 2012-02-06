LONDON, Feb 6 Oil product swaps and cracks
were stronger in Europe compared to last Monday as colder
weather, demand from Asia and refinery closures supported
prices, even as crude was pressured.
Analysts said this trend was set to linger, with BNP Paribas
positive on the outlook for naphtha.
"We believe the positive factors driving firmer European
naphtha prices recently, the prospects for tighter gasoline
balances and higher Asian demand, are here to stay," said Harry
Tchilinguirian and Gareth Lewis-Davies, analysts at BNP Paribas
in a note to clients.
Cold weather across the continent has supported prices and
cracks, particularly for gasoil which has scope for more
strength.
"Looking ahead, another week of sub-zero weather across
Europe and in Russia is expected, which should support both gas
and heating oil prices," analysts at Vienna-based JBC Energy
said in a note.
Supplies of gasoil and other oil products could be disrupted
by the cold weather as waterways freeze over.
Ice has blocked the river Danube in south Germany to inland
waterways shipping but vessels on the Rhine are operating
normally, a spokesman for Germany's inland navigation authority
said on Monday.
The bitterly cold weather has also frozen a series of
smaller German canals, although icebreakers were keeping ocean
ports operational.
Product margins in Europe have been bolstered by a string of
refinery closures after Petroplus filed for administration.
GASOLINE
* March gasoline barge swaps were quoted at $1,000 a tonne
fob ARA, a touch lower than the front month last Monday which
was quoted at $1,005 a tonne.
* The swaps curve flipped into a contango towards the front
of the curve, with April trading at $1,013 a tonne fob ARA.
* However, subsequent to this, the curve was backwardated
right through until December 2013.
* The gasoline refining margin swap or crack spread narrowed
slightly, at around $5.90 compred to the $7.60 quoted last
Monday.
NAPHTHA
* Reflecting naphtha's strength, propane was trading at a
discount to naphtha of $40 a tonne for February, much steeper
than the $10.80 a tonne seen last week. March widened to around
$40 a tonne from $34.50 a tonne last week.
* March naphtha cargo swaps were quoted at $963 a tonne cif
NWE, compared to $955 a tonne last week.
* The curve is in backwardation until July, where it stalls
for a month, and then remains in backwardation into December
2013 on a monthly basis.
* Naphtha crack spreads for March were at around minus $5.15
a barrel.
* "Naphtha cracks can go positive historically pretty
easily, so they could go higher," a broker said.
GASOIL/DIESEL
* February ICE gasoil futures were up 1.62 percent
at $975.00 a tonne by 1220 GMT, climbing to intra day highs not
seen since Jan. 11.
* The front of the gasoil barge differentials curve was in
positive territory by Monday, on the back of improving gasoil
prices as the cold snap continues to bite in Europe.
* Traders said gasoil barges started trading at premiums
over the ICE gasoil future by the end of last week, as icy
temperatures froze over the canal system off the Rhine river
that is used to ship oil product barges into Germany, France and
Switzerland.
* Gasoil barge differentials for March were little changed
at $0.75 but the quote for April moved up to $1.38 from last
Monday's $1.00.
* Despite the uptick, traders said that demand remains
subdued, with price-conscious consumers choosing to run down
existing inventories rather than tapping the market.
* "Gasoil is supported in France and 50 ppm in Germany," a
broker said. "There has been some surge in demand, but nothing
too dramatic".
* If the cold weather continues, however, prices are set to
rally further, traders said. "The cold will have to prove
enduring to have a big impact, we're still waiting to see how
enduring it will be," said one.
* Diesel barge swap differentials weakened slightly, as
demand for transport fuels dropped due to the difficult traffic
conditions including icy roads across the continent.
* February differentials were quoted slightly lower at
premiums of $19.23 a tonne, lower than last Monday's $21.75 a
tonne, while March swaps were at $23.69 a tonne from $26.19 a
tonne.
JET FUEL
* Jet cargo differentials also fell due to air travel
disruptions, with London's Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport,
cutting around half of the 1,300 flights programmed for Sunday.
* The airport's operator BAA said that based on current
weather forecasts there was no need to make changes to the
Monday schedule. "There may still be some cancellations as a
result of disruption with aircraft and crew needing to be
repositioned," BAA said.
* Prices rose in the previous two weeks due to refinery
closures and outages in the Atlantic Basin but the cold snap is
denting some of those increases.
* Prompt jet fuel cargo differentials were slightly lower on
the week, with the February swap at $67.11 a tonne cif NWE, down
from $73.50 a tonne last Monday.
* On a monthly basis, the curve remained in contango into
October this year.
FUEL OIL
* The February "hilo," the spread between low and high
sulphur fuel oil barge swaps, rose to around $21.91 a tonne from
last Monday's $16.25 a tonne.
* BNP Paribas analysts said last week the front of the fuel
oil crack curve could ease.
* "Post the EU embargo, alternative outlets for Iran's
fuel-rich crudes are to be found in Asia. If you were to also
include additional medium-to-heavy Saudi production to offset
embargoed Iranian crude, the increase globally in the supply of
medium-to-heavy crudes may put downward pressure on fuel oil
prices, thus limiting the upside for cracks," they said.
(Reporting by Zaida Espana and Simon Falush; editing by James
Jukwey)