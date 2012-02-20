LONDON, Feb 20 Gasoil barge differential swaps retreated in the week to Monday, as temperatures in northwest Europe rose, returning towards seasonal averages after a severe cold spell hit the region at the start of the month, boosting prices. Ice that has clogged inland waterways across northwest Europe is melting and delivery routes are re-opening, but contrary to earlier expectations, activity remains thin as high prices at the front of the curve deter consumers from re-stocking. Cold weather has also supported the market for naphtha, as propane prices have risen. Propane is used for heating but is also a feedstock used by petrochemical companies and can be substituted by naphtha. MIDDLE DISTILLATES * March ICE gasoil futures were 0.52 percent higher at $1,007.75 a tonne at 1353 GMT on Monday. The market was lagging behind crude oil, which was up 1.74 percent around the same time. * The ICE gasoil curve was less backwardated than a week previously, as rising temperatures helped narrow the spread between the March and April contracts. * The March/April spread LGO-1=R was at $1.50 a tonne, in from $5 a tonne a week previously. The April/May spread also narrowed to $3.75 a tonne, in from $4.75 a tonne last week. * The gasoil barge differential swap for March fell, quoted at $0.75 a tonne on Monday, down from $1.50 a tonne last week. * The April gasoil barge swap was at $0.50 a tonne, down from around $1.65 a tonne a week previously. * The second quarter gasoil barge swap was trading at $0.50 a tonne, while the third quarter was at $0.25 a tonne and the final quarter of the year was at $0.50 a tonne. * Diesel barge swap differentials for March were at $20 a tonne on Monday, sliding by close to a dollar over the week, and down from around $23.70 a tonne the previous fortnight. * Diesel barge swaps for April were quoted by a broker at $23.75/$25 a tonne. * Diesel cargo swap differentials for March were at $26.50 a tonne, while cargo swaps differentials for April were at $28 a tonne, according to a broker. JET FUEL * March jet fuel swap differentials were at $66.5 a tonne on Monday, up from around $64.85 a tonne a week previously. * April swap differentials were at $71.25 a tonne, just under a dollar a tonne lower than the previous week. * Jet fuel swaps for the third quarter traded at $80.50 a tonne, while the fourth quarter traded $2 a tonne higher at $82.50 a tonne towards the middle of the day. FUEL OIL * The March hilo, the spread between low and high sulphur fuel oil, was steady at around $30 a tonne, around 15 cents a tonne higher than a week previously. * Demand for high-sulphur fuel oil from Asia could ease, as Chinese demand is seen by traders in the region to be weakening. GASOLINE * Gasoline barge swaps for March continued to rise, quoted at around $1,058.35 a tonne on Monday, up from $1,040 a tonne a week previously. * Gasoline barge swaps for April were at around $1,082.35 a tonne, while the market for May was at $1,072.35 a tonne. * Physical gasoline prices continue to be supported by a drawdown in European inventories, as stocks fell further last week. By the end of January, stocks were down 1.19 percent on the month, and 9.86 percent lower on a year-on-year basis. * The gasoline crack spreads for March were at $7.30 a barrel, while refining margins for April were at $10.50 a barrel, and at $10.20 a barrel for May. NAPHTHA * A cold spell in Europe remained supportive as demand for heating helped boost propane prices. Propane and naphtha are rival feedstocks, as both are inputs used by petrochemical companies and can be substitutes. * Rising crude oil prices ate into naphtha crack spreads for March however, narrowing margins by around a dollar on the week to minus $3.8 a barrel. The naphtha crack spread for April was at minus $4.7 a barrel * The discount between propane and naphtha was at $23 a tonne for March, around $5 a tonne wider than the previous week, remaining well below $40 a tonne a fortnight previously. * The propane/naphtha spread was close to flat for the balance of February, at $3 a tonne on Monday. * March naphtha cargo swaps continued to rise in the week to Monday, trading at $1,022 a tonne, up from around $1,020 a tonne a week previously, and $963 a tonne a fortnight earlier. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)