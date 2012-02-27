LONDON, Feb 27 Gasoil barge swap
differentials in Europe slipped into negative territory in the
week to Monday, as fears about the economy and recovering
temperatures on the continent weighed on demand expectations.
Oil which gained 3.7 percent last week helped push gasoline
swaps higher, as tension over Iran's nuclear program escalated,
driving crude to over $125 a barrel.
Gasoline refining margins were steady, but in naphtha
market, spreads eroded as prices lagged gains in the more liquid
crude oil market.
MIDDLE DISTILLATES
* March ICE gasoil futures were 0.5 percent lower at
$1,026 a tonne at 1102 GMT on Monday. It was faring better than
crude oil, which was down around 1.4 percent around the same
time.
* The ICE gasoil curve was less backwardated than a week
previously, as rising temperatures helped narrow the spread
between the March and April contracts.
* The March/April spread LGO-1=R flipped into negative
ground, at minus $0.50 a tonne, down from $1.50 a tonne last
week. The April/May spread narrowed to $1 from $3.75 a tonne
last week.
* The gasoil barge differential swap for April was at minus
$0.25 down from $0.75 a tonne last Monday.
* The April gasoil barge swap was at $0.13, down from $0.50
a tonne, the previous week.
* The second quarter gasoil barge swap was also trading at
$0.13 a tonne, while the third quarter was flat to gasoil
futures.
* Diesel barge swap differentials for March were seen at $19
a tonne on Monday, just slightly lower than the $20 a tonne seen
last Monday.
* Diesel barge swaps for April were quoted by a
broker at $19/$20.50 a tonne, well off the $23.75/$25 a tonne
spread seen last Monday.
* Diesel cargo swap differentials for March were at
$26/$28.50 a tonne, down from $26.50 a tonne the previous week.
Cargo swaps differentials for April were at $30, down from $28 a
tonne the previous week.
JET FUEL
* Jet fuel barge differential swaps for March were trading
at $62.46 a tonne fob ARA, down from $66.50 a tonne last Monday.
* For April, barge differential swaps were trading at $66.46
a tonne fob ARA, down from $71.25 a tonne week-on-week.
* The jet fuel market was impacted by a strike at Frankfurt
airport last week. The strike resumed on Sunday for five days
after workers failed to reach a deal with airport operator
Fraport.
* Frankfurt is Europe's third-busiest airport after
London-Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle, with about 1,300
flight movements per day, more than half of them by Lufthansa
.
FUEL OIL
* The March hilo, the spread between low and high sulphur
fuel oil, was slightly wider at around $39 a tonne, up from some
$30 a tonne a week ago.
* Low sulphur fuel oil barge swaps for March were trading at
about $742.10 a tonne fob ARA and high sulphur fuel oil barge
swaps were at around $703.15 a tonne.
* Chinese demand for fuel oil, which has been strong over
the past two to three months, has all but dried up, with no
VLCCs departing for Asia last week from the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub. Bunker
demand in Asia is also down.
GASOLINE
* Gasoline barge swaps for March rose on the week, trading
at $1,094 a tonne on Monday, up from $1,058.35 a tonne a week
earlier and $1,040 a tonne a fortnight previously.
* Gasoline barge swaps for April rose to $1113 a tonne, up
from $1,082.35 a tonne last week, while the market for May was
at $1,103 a tonne, up from $1,072.35 a tonne last week.
* Gasoline prices on either side of the Atlantic have been
tracking gains in crude, as escalating tension over Iran's
nuclear program has driven oil prices higher.
* The gasoline crack spreads for the front three months were
steady on the week, although the curve steepened slighly, as
March crack spreads inched higher, while May spreads instead
were slightly lower.
* March crack spreads wereat $7.75 a barrel on Monday, up
from $7.30 a barrel last week, while refining margins for April
were at $10.75 a barrel, gaining around 25 cents on the week.
May was down 5 cents on the week at $10.15 a barrel.
NAPHTHA
*Strength in crude oil and propane had contributed to gains
in naphtha swaps this week, according to traders. Propane and
naphtha are rival feedstocks, as both are inputs used by
petrochemical companies and can be substitutes.
* March naphtha cargo swaps continued to rise in the week to
Monday, trading at $1,055.75 a tonne, up from $1,022 a tonne
last week. April swaps were at $1,041.75 a tonne.
* Rallying oil prices ate further into naphtha crack spreads
however, with March spreads falling to around minus $5 a barrel,
down from from minus $3.8 a barrel last week. The crack spread
for April was also over $1 lower at minus $5.85 a barrel.
* Propane demand in Asia has been strong through to April,
according to a trader, who attributed strength in the market to
demand for heating rather than use by petrochemical companies.
* The loss of exports of propane from Iran could tighten the
supply outlook in Asia further into the year, according to
traders, and lend further support to naphtha prices.
* The discount between propane and naphtha was at a wider
plus $33 a tonne for March, out from $23 a tonne a week earlier.
The propane/naphtha spread for April was at minus $31 a tonne.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati, Simon Falush and Claire Milhench;
editing by Keiron Henderson)