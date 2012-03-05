LONDON, Feb 27 Naphtha crack spreads rebounded in the week to Monday, supported by soaring propane prices and firm demand in Asia where end-users were busy restocking. Propane has hit record highs over the past week, and petrochemical users opted for naphtha as an input as it was no longer economical to use propane. Algeria's state oil company Sonatrach set its March contract price at an all time high of $1,160 a tonne according to a trading source, more than $200 a tonne higher than in February. State-run Saudi Aramco set its March contract price for propane at a record $1,230 a tonne, up $220 a tonne from the February level, another industry source said on Wednesday. Gasoil and jet differentials fell, however as weak demand, milder weather and a high flat price deterred buying. MIDDLE DISTILLATES * March ICE gasoil futures were $3.75 lower at $1,006.75 a tonne by 1052 GMT on Monday. * The March/April spread LGO-1=R was in a contango of $2.75 a tonne, widening from 50 cents a tonne last Monday. The April/May LGO-2=R spread was in a contango of $1.75 a tonne, compared with a backwardation of $1 a tonne last week. * The price has fallen at the front end due to a combination of milder weather in northwest Europe and a weak euro which is making heating oil expensive for consumers. A middle distillates broker said the market was still very quiet in terms of demand. * "The level of contango at the front is similar to what was experienced in January or in February before the cold spell," Olivier Jakob, oil analyst at Petromatrix, said in a note. * "They are not yet wide enough to provide full carry economics but winter is now basically over and with demand somewhat capped by the high flat price environment we could see stocks continue to rebuild in ARA." * The gasoil barge differential swap for March was trading at a discount of $2 a tonne fob ARA, weakening from last Monday's discount of 25 cents a tonne. * April was at a discount of $1.50 a tonne, compared with a premium of 13 cents a tonne fob ARA last Monday. * Diesel barge swap differentials for March were seen at $17.75 a tonne fob ARA, down from $19 a tonne last Monday. * Diesel barge swaps for April were at $19 a tonne, slipping from last week's $19.75 a tonne. * "At the moment the diesel market is in contango, which means there is plenty of diesel in the region," said one diesel barge trader. "In this kind of situation physical barges are usually cheaper than paper." * He added that people wanted to get rid of oil products quickly so they had space in their tanks for cheaper products which could be stored for a contango play. JET FUEL * Jet fuel barge differential swaps for March were trading at $70.75 a tonne fob ARA up from $62.46 a tonne last Monday. * For April, barge differential swaps were trading at $75/$76.50 a tonne for ARA, up from $66.46 a tonne last Monday. * Traders said that weak demand and high flat prices in euro terms had led to weakness at the front of the curve. * "Demand is down the drain, flat price just too high now, record levels in euros and in the East it is also setting record levels in their domestic currencies," a trader said. FUEL OIL * The March hilo, the spread between low and high sulphur fuel oil, was wider at around $47 a tonne, up from some $39 a tonne a week ago. * Low sulphur fuel oil barge swaps for March were trading at about $753 a tonne fob ARA, up from around $742.10 a week ago. High sulphur fuel oil barge swaps were at around $706 a tonne up from $703.15 a tonne last week. * Fuel oil was still in backwardation with low sulphur for April trading at $744 a tonne and high sulphur April swaps at around $702 a tonne. * However demand was seen as much slacker than it had been in recent months. * "Fuel oil had been the strongest part of the barrel but since 4 weeks we have seen demand collapse," a trader said. GASOLINE * Gasoline barge swaps for March slipped to $1,092 a tonne a tonne in the week to Monday, little changed from $1,094 a tonne the previous week. * Gasoline barge swaps for March have risen steadily over the past month, increasing week-on-week for three consecutive weeks in February. * Gasoline barge swaps for April were also slightly lower, trading at $1,108 a tonne, down from $1113 a tonne a week earlier. * Gasoline barge swaps for May were at $1,098 a tonne, also slightly weaker on the week, down from $1,103 a tonne last Monday. * The gasoline crack spreads for the front three months were steady on the week, rising slightly at the front of the curve. * The March crack was at $7.98 a barrel, up from the previous week, when it was trading at around $7.75 a barrel. * April cracks were steady on the week, trading at $10.75 a barrel, around 25 cents higher on the fortnight. May cracks were slightly higher at $10.19 a barrel, up from $10.15 a barrel last week. June cracks were at $9.48 a barrel. NAPHTHA * Propane markets hit unprecedented highs last week, and have made the rival feedstock too expensive for petrochemical endusers, who are opting for naphtha instead. * Last week propane cargoes in northwest Europe hit a record $1,165 a tonne and traders with decades of experience in the market have said such volatility was unprecendented. * March naphtha cargo swaps rose for a third week, trading at $1,065.50 a tonne on Monday, up from $1,055.75 a tonne a week previously. * April swaps were also higher, trading at $1,047 a tonne, up from $1,041.75 a tonne a week previously. May swaps were at $1,033 a tonne. * Naphtha cracks also recovered as oil prices eroded and demand continued to improve. * The March crack was at minus $3.85 a barrel, up from minus $5 a barrel a week previously. The April crack was at minus $5.10 a barrel, up from $5.85 a barrel a week previously. * The appetite for naphtha in Asia was expected to draw lucrative exports of around 600,000 tonnes in March. * Firm demand for naphtha in Asia is expected to last through to mid-April, according to traders. The May crack was around $1 a barrel lower than for April, trading at minus $6 a barrel. * The loss of exports of propane from Iran could tighten the supply outlook in Asia further into the year, according to traders, and lend further support to naphtha prices. * Propane remained at a premium to naphtha for March. The March propane/naphtha spread was trading at $67 a tonne on Monday, up from $33 a tonne last week and $23 a tonne a fortnight previously. * The propane/naphtha spread for April was also higher, trading at minus $19 a tonne, up from minus $31 a tonne last week. (Reporting by Jessica Donati, Simon Falush and Claire Milhench; editing by William Hardy)