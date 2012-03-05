LONDON, Feb 27 Naphtha crack spreads
rebounded in the week to Monday, supported by soaring propane
prices and firm demand in Asia where end-users were busy
restocking.
Propane has hit record highs over the past week, and
petrochemical users opted for naphtha as an input as it was no
longer economical to use propane.
Algeria's state oil company Sonatrach set its March
contract price at an all time high of $1,160 a tonne according
to a trading source, more than $200 a tonne higher than in
February.
State-run Saudi Aramco set its March contract price for
propane at a record $1,230 a tonne, up $220 a tonne from the
February level, another industry source said on Wednesday.
Gasoil and jet differentials fell, however as weak demand,
milder weather and a high flat price deterred buying.
MIDDLE DISTILLATES
* March ICE gasoil futures were $3.75 lower at
$1,006.75 a tonne by 1052 GMT on Monday.
* The March/April spread LGO-1=R was in a contango of
$2.75 a tonne, widening from 50 cents a tonne last Monday. The
April/May LGO-2=R spread was in a contango of $1.75 a tonne,
compared with a backwardation of $1 a tonne last week.
* The price has fallen at the front end due to a combination
of milder weather in northwest Europe and a weak euro which is
making heating oil expensive for consumers. A middle distillates
broker said the market was still very quiet in terms of demand.
* "The level of contango at the front is similar to what was
experienced in January or in February before the cold spell,"
Olivier Jakob, oil analyst at Petromatrix, said in a note.
* "They are not yet wide enough to provide full carry
economics but winter is now basically over and with demand
somewhat capped by the high flat price environment we could see
stocks continue to rebuild in ARA."
* The gasoil barge differential swap for March was trading
at a discount of $2 a tonne fob ARA, weakening from last
Monday's discount of 25 cents a tonne.
* April was at a discount of $1.50 a tonne, compared with a
premium of 13 cents a tonne fob ARA last Monday.
* Diesel barge swap differentials for March were seen at
$17.75 a tonne fob ARA, down from $19 a tonne last Monday.
* Diesel barge swaps for April were at $19 a
tonne, slipping from last week's $19.75 a tonne.
* "At the moment the diesel market is in contango, which
means there is plenty of diesel in the region," said one diesel
barge trader. "In this kind of situation physical barges are
usually cheaper than paper."
* He added that people wanted to get rid of oil products
quickly so they had space in their tanks for cheaper products
which could be stored for a contango play.
JET FUEL
* Jet fuel barge differential swaps for March were trading
at $70.75 a tonne fob ARA up from $62.46 a tonne last Monday.
* For April, barge differential swaps were trading at
$75/$76.50 a tonne for ARA, up from $66.46 a tonne last Monday.
* Traders said that weak demand and high flat prices in euro
terms had led to weakness at the front of the curve.
* "Demand is down the drain, flat price just too high now,
record levels in euros and in the East it is also setting record
levels in their domestic currencies," a trader said.
FUEL OIL
* The March hilo, the spread between low and high sulphur
fuel oil, was wider at around $47 a tonne, up from some $39 a
tonne a week ago.
* Low sulphur fuel oil barge swaps for March were trading at
about $753 a tonne fob ARA, up from around $742.10 a week ago.
High sulphur fuel oil barge swaps were at around $706 a tonne up
from $703.15 a tonne last week.
* Fuel oil was still in backwardation with low sulphur for
April trading at $744 a tonne and high sulphur April swaps at
around $702 a tonne.
* However demand was seen as much slacker than it had been
in recent months.
* "Fuel oil had been the strongest part of the barrel but
since 4 weeks we have seen demand collapse," a trader said.
GASOLINE
* Gasoline barge swaps for March slipped to $1,092 a tonne a
tonne in the week to Monday, little changed from $1,094 a tonne
the previous week.
* Gasoline barge swaps for March have risen steadily over
the past month, increasing week-on-week for three consecutive
weeks in February.
* Gasoline barge swaps for April were also slightly lower,
trading at $1,108 a tonne, down from $1113 a tonne a week
earlier.
* Gasoline barge swaps for May were at $1,098 a tonne, also
slightly weaker on the week, down from $1,103 a tonne last
Monday.
* The gasoline crack spreads for the front three months were
steady on the week, rising slightly at the front of the curve.
* The March crack was at $7.98 a barrel, up from the
previous week, when it was trading at around $7.75 a barrel.
* April cracks were steady on the week, trading at $10.75 a
barrel, around 25 cents higher on the fortnight. May cracks were
slightly higher at $10.19 a barrel, up from $10.15 a barrel last
week. June cracks were at $9.48 a barrel.
NAPHTHA
* Propane markets hit unprecedented highs last week, and
have made the rival feedstock too expensive for petrochemical
endusers, who are opting for naphtha instead.
* Last week propane cargoes in northwest Europe hit a record
$1,165 a tonne and traders with decades of experience in the
market have said such volatility was unprecendented.
* March naphtha cargo swaps rose for a third week, trading
at $1,065.50 a tonne on Monday, up from $1,055.75 a tonne a week
previously.
* April swaps were also higher, trading at $1,047 a tonne,
up from $1,041.75 a tonne a week previously. May swaps were at
$1,033 a tonne.
* Naphtha cracks also recovered as oil prices eroded and
demand continued to improve.
* The March crack was at minus $3.85 a barrel, up from minus
$5 a barrel a week previously. The April crack was at minus
$5.10 a barrel, up from $5.85 a barrel a week previously.
* The appetite for naphtha in Asia was expected to draw
lucrative exports of around 600,000 tonnes in March.
* Firm demand for naphtha in Asia is expected to last
through to mid-April, according to traders. The May crack was
around $1 a barrel lower than for April, trading at minus $6 a
barrel.
* The loss of exports of propane from Iran could tighten the
supply outlook in Asia further into the year, according to
traders, and lend further support to naphtha prices.
* Propane remained at a premium to naphtha for March. The
March propane/naphtha spread was trading at $67 a tonne on
Monday, up from $33 a tonne last week and $23 a tonne a
fortnight previously.
* The propane/naphtha spread for April was also higher,
trading at minus $19 a tonne, up from minus $31 a tonne last
week.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati, Simon Falush and Claire Milhench;
editing by William Hardy)