LONDON, March 12 Diesel and gasoline swaps prices in northwest Europe rose over the week and refining margins improved, partly supported by bullish sentiment across the Atlantic. Refinery outages in the U.S. are expected to help tighten the market for gasoline this summer, traders said. Naphtha underperformed, with cracks slipping slightly, though outright prices were firmer. Asian demand for naphtha is expected to continue to attract exports and support the market in Europe until mid-April, according to traders. The loss of exports of propane from Iran could tighten the supply outlook in Asia further into the year, according to traders, and lend further support to naphtha prices. GASOLINE * Gasoline barge swaps for March rose to $1,120.10 a tonne in the week to Monday, up from $1,092 a tonne the previous week. * Gasoline barge swaps for April rose to $1,128.10 a tonne, up from $1,108 a tonne a week earlier, while May swaps were at $1,117.60 a tonne, up from $1,098 a tonne a week earlier. * The gasoline crack spreads for the front three months rose on the week, gaining nearly two dollars a barrel at the front of the curve. * The March crack was at $9.82 a barrel, up from $7.98 a barrel the previous week. * April cracks were also a notch higher on the week, trading at $11.22 a barrel, up from $10.75 a barrel a week previously. * May cracks were slightly higher at $10.45 a barrel, up from $10.19 a barrel a week previously. NAPHTHA * Propane markets fell back from unprecedented highs early this month, but remained an expensive option for petrochemical end users, who continue to favour naphtha as a feedstock instead. * March naphtha cargo swaps rose for a fourth week, trading at $1,067 a tonne on Monday, up from $1,065.50 a tonne a week previously. * April swaps were also higher, trading at $1,054 a tonne, up from $1,047 a tonne a week previously. May swaps were at $1,042 a tonne, up from $1,033 a tonne last week. * Naphtha cracks fell back on the week, but were stronger on the fortnight, as demand in Asia and ongoing propane market strength supported prices. * The March crack was at minus $4.45 a barrel, down from minus $3.85 a barrel a week previously. * The April crack was at minus $5.5 a barrel, down from minus $5.10 a barrel last week, while May cracks were at minus $6.35 a barrel. MIDDLE DISTILLATES * March ICE gasoil futures were 0.99 percent lower at $1,023.50 a tonne by 1247 GMT on Monday, falling slightly less sharply than crude futures. * The March/April spread LGO-1=R flipped back into backwardation on Monday, rising to around $1.25 a tonne around the same time. * Last week, the March/April spread was in a contango of $2.75 a tonne, out from 50 cents a tonne a fortnight previously. * The April/May LGO-2=R spread was in a contango of $1.50 a tonne, little changed on the week. * The gasoil barge differential swap for March was trading at a discount of $2 a tonne fob ARA, unchanged from the same time last week. April was trading at a discount of $1.50, also in line with last week. * Diesel barge swap differentials for March were seen at $19.60 a tonne fob ARA, up from $17.75 a tonne last Monday. * Diesel barge swaps for April were at $22.27 a tonne fob ARA, up from $19 a tonne last Monday. * Gasoil and diesel were in contango until June after which they moved into a slight backwardation. JET FUEL * Jet fuel barge differential swaps for March were trading at around $70 a tonne on Monday, down from around $70.75 a tonne last week. * For April, barge differential swaps were trading at around $70.75 a tonne, down sharply from $75/$76.50 a tonne last week, but still above prices of $66.45 a tonne a fortnight ago. * The April/May barge differential swap spread was trading at around minus $2.50 a tonne on Monday morning. * Worries about demand have trimmed differentials over the week, but slightly steeper backwardation remains supportive. FUEL OIL * The March hilo, the spread between low and high sulphur fuel oil, was last seen at $49.50 a tonne on Monday, little changed from $47 a tonne a week ago. * The April hilo was last seen at $43.50 a tonne, while the May hilo was last seen at $38.75 a tonne. * Low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) barge swaps for April were trading at $752 a tonne fob ARA. * High-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) was still in backwardation at the front of the curve, with April quoted $703.5 a tonne, little changed from $702 a week ago. * The HSFO March/April spread was at minus $2.75/0.75 a tonne, while the HSFO April/May spread was at around 50 cents a tonne. (Reporting by Jessica Donati, Simon Falush; Editing by Alison Birrane)