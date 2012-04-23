LONDON, April 23 Oil product swaps dipped over
the past week, with gasoline and naphtha falling on weak
physical demand in northwest Europe and the U.S.
Industry-backed American Petroleum Institute (API) reported
falling gasoline demand in the U.S. has bottomed out after
publishing data last week, which indicated a second consecutive
monthly rise. But the information has not yet convinced the
market of a recovery owing to data disparities.
Egypt's termination of its natural gas supply contract to
Israel has not yet had an effect on either the gasoil or fuel
oil markets. Israel will suffer in the short term but Israel
Electricity Corporation (IEC) is already prepared after having
purchased fuel oil and gasoil via tenders for 2012. The country
is also rushing to finish building an import LNG terminal.
GASOLINE
* The gasoline barge swaps curve held onto its backwardated
structure.
* May barge swaps were quoted weaker at around $1,071 a
tonne fob ARA, $20 stronger than the June contract at $1,051.
* "Cracks have been softening but are now steady," said a
trader, "The arbitrage took a tumble. More material is coming
back onstream. But prices have likely bottomed out at this
point."
* The May crack swap dropped to $10.65 a barrel down from
$15 last week, on dissipating West African demand since last
week owing to an offshore cargo build up.
* The end of seasonal refinery maintenance also means a
resurgence in production. But while European supplies start
rising, the arbitrage window to the US has still not opened.
NAPHTHA
* Naphtha swaps fell to $992 a tonne cif NWE for the front
month May, from $1,025 a tonne last week. The June contract was
around $983.98 a tonne cif NWE.
* "Concern over gasoline weakness is spreading through into
naphtha," one trader said.
* The May crack weakened by $1.70 to minus $6.40 a barrel.
MIDDLE DISTILLATES
* May ICE gasoil futures were at $991.50 a tonne,
down 1.07 percent on the day, down from $994 at the close last
Monday.
* The May/June spread LGO-1=R backwardation widened to
around $4.25 a tonne by 1544 GMT, $2 wider than the last trade
on Monday.
* The spread has strengthened on supply tightness in the
short term. Seasonal maintenance continued but was winding down,
and there were few cargoes arriving to Europe from the U.S. or
Asia to supplement the market owing to poor arbitrage economics.
As a result, there was a technical squeeze on the marginal
barrel, according to a market source.
* Gasoil barge swap differentials firmed on the week. The
balance of May was ICE gasoil benchmark minus $0.25 a tonne from
minus $1.13 a tonne the week before.
* But June weakened to minus $1.25.
* Diesel barge swaps fell to $16.75 a tonne fob to the
benchmark for the new front-month May, down around $3 a tonne
from a week earlier.
* June barge swaps were at $18.50 a tonne, compared with $19
a tonne a week earlier.
* Mediterranean gasoil cargoes were trading at differentials
of 11.50/13 a tonne for May, while June swaps were at $11/12.50.
JET FUEL
* Jet barge differential swaps were at plus $72.50 a tonne
fob ARA for May, up from $69.63 last week.
* The market stayed in contango until the of the year. The
June barge differential swaps were pegged at $73.50 a tonne.
FUEL OIL
* The prompt hilo, or spread between high sulphur and low
sulphur fuel oil prices, narrowed to $45.5 a tonne for May on
the week. The May-June spread narrowed to 50 cents a tonne with
June bid at $45 down from $48.5.
* Last week, the May hilo contract was $50.
* While weaker, the hilo remains at a "high level despite
little incremental demand in the Mediterranean", another trader
said. Low demand for high sulphur fuel oil combined with
maintenance season has contributed to the rise.
* But levels are unlikely to fall much with the end of
maintenance.
* "Summer is approaching so prices might not ease with big
demand for low sulphur fuel oil in Greece and Turkey to meet
peak electricity demand for air conditioning", continued the
trader.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by William Hardy)