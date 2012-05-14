LONDON, May 14Gasoline barges swaps fell on the
week, declining in line with crude oil markets, with the market
for May falling more sharply than the summer months.
Naphtha prices fell more sharply than oil, further eroding
refining margins, partly weighed down by the prospect of
increased supplies in Asia, which could limit purchases of
European naphtha.
In addition, propane markets remained weak, and spreads
against naphtha for the months ahead resumed falling on Monday,
after a slight increase seen late last week. Naphtha's rival
feedstock propane has traded at record discounts to naphtha this
month.
A steady rise in refining capacity after spring maintenance
and the impending restart of several refineries thought be
scrapped weighing on distillate markets. Swaps weakened as
traders anticipated a rise in imports into Europe from Asia and
Russia.
Jet fuel swaps rose sharply on the front-month May after
weekly data showed jet fuel stocks dropping to its lowest since
at least 2008. Gains were further accelerated by interest shown
by the aviation sector, taking advantage of the recent slide in
oil prices.
Further ahead however, June and July jet swaps rose by only
a few dollars as an expected wave of imports from Asia could
ultimately outstrip demand.
GASOLINE
* Gasoline barge swaps fell again on the week, weighed down
by a steep decline in oil prices, with prompt prices declining
broadly in line with crude, while the summer months dropped less
sharply.
* May barge swaps fell to $1007.20 a tonne fob ARA on
Monday, down from $1,027 a tonne last week, while the May crack
spread was around 23 cents lower on the week at $11.07 a barrel.
* Backwardation at the front of the curve fell to $15 a
tonne, in from $27 a tonne last week.
* June barge swaps fell to $992.20 a tonne from $1007 a
tonne last week, while July barge swaps fell to $976.95 from
$991 a tonne last week.
* June crack spreads were wider on the week, at $9.60 a
barrel, up from $9.15 a barrel last Monday. July crack spreads
rose to $8.25 a barrel from $7.65 a barrel last week.
* An increase in prompt gasoline supply in the Mediterranean
has weighed on prices at the front of the curve, with both
Turkish and Croatian refiners offering cargoes via tender.
* The opportunity to export gasoline cargoes to the US also
remains thin, which has weighed on expectations for gasoline
demand in the months ahead.
* About 60,000 tonnes of gasoline has been booked for export
to the US from Asia, but even these opportunities are expected
to dry up in the coming weeks as refineries return to service
from seasonal maintenance.
NAPHTHA
* Naphtha swaps and crack spreads declined over the week, as
ample supply in the region and in Asia - the latter limiting
prospects for exports -- weighed on the curve. Falling propane
prices have also helped add to losses.
* May naphtha swaps fell to $895 a tonne cif NWE, down from
$922 a tonne cif NWE a week previously. May crack spreads fell
to minus $9.70 a barrel from minus $8.30 a barrel last week.
* June naphtha swaps fell to $896 a tonne cif NWE, down from
$918 a tonne cif NWE last week, while July swaps fell slightly
less, dropping to $896 a tonne from $915 a tonne last week.
* The June crack spread fell to minus $9.30 a barrel from
minus $8.50 a barrel last Monday, while July crack spreads shed
50 cents over the week to minus $8.90 a barrel.
* Propane prices remain at a steep discount to naphtha,
although spreads are narrower than at the start of the month,
when the rival feedstock was at a record discount to naphtha.
* The propane/naphtha spread for both May and June were at
around minus $151 a tonne, up from spreads below minus $200 a
tonne seen early this month.
DISTILLATES
* Front month ICE gasoil futures continued to fall with oil
prices, after shedding close to $60 a tonne last week.
* The decline has helped revive gasoil demand in some
regions - west Africa for instance - but in northwest Europe,
demand remains lacklustre as backwardation makes it expensive to
rebuild inventories.
* June futures were trading at $933.50 a tonne on
Monday afternoon, almost 2 percent below the previous close.
* Backwardation in the curve narrowed as the June/July
spread LGO-1=R was around $2.25 a tonne on Monday after
hitting $6 at last Monday's close.
* June gasoil barge swap differentials weakened compared
with last week to around minus 50 cents a tonne fob ARA from
plus 25 cents last Monday. The curve continued to be largely
flat with only some strength seen in the fourth quarter of this
year.
* July was on par with June, while the Q3 was at minus 50
cents and Q4 at minus 50 cents bid to plus 25 cents offer.
* Diesel barge swaps differentials for May were at $12/$14 a
tonne, while June was at $13/$14 a tonne and July at $14.5/$16 a
tonne. The third quarter was at $16/$17 a tonne.
* An expected rise in Russian exports of gasoil in the weeks
ahead is weighing on the diesel swap market, traders said,
although the window for deliveries from the far East remained
shut for the time being, limiting the prospects for an increase
in supply next month.
* Mediterranean gasoil cargoes were at $23.75/$25.25 a tonne
cif MED for May, while June cargoes were $23/24 a tonne cif MED
and July cargoes were at $23.50/$24.25 a tonne.
* "The spread between Mediterranean and Northwest Europe
prices is quite marked and strange," one trader said, "With
aggressive bidding in the window for cargoes in the south as
demand for barges in north dwindles."
JET FUEL
* Jet barge differential swaps were at around plus $80 a
tonne fob ARA for balance May, up around $10 from last week's
$69.50. June was also higher at plus $73-75 a tonne, up from $71
last week while July was at plus $74-75 a tonne.
* The curve flipped into backwardation for the front months
but the June-July spread stayed in contango.
FUEL OIL
* The prompt hilo, or spread between high sulphur and low
sulphur fuel oil prices, narrowed to $35-$36 a tonne for June,
from $41-$42 a tonne last Monday. The curve was still largely
flat with July 50 cents stronger.
* The return of more refining capacity after maintenance has
increased supplies of low sulphur fuel oil while Asian demand
for high sulphur weakens.
* "High sulphur is weak on low demand from Singapore, while
low sulphur is weak due to higher refinery margins and higher
outputs," one trader said.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati and Julia Payne; Editing by
Anthony Barker)