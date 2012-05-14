LONDON, May 14Gasoline barges swaps fell on the week, declining in line with crude oil markets, with the market for May falling more sharply than the summer months. Naphtha prices fell more sharply than oil, further eroding refining margins, partly weighed down by the prospect of increased supplies in Asia, which could limit purchases of European naphtha. In addition, propane markets remained weak, and spreads against naphtha for the months ahead resumed falling on Monday, after a slight increase seen late last week. Naphtha's rival feedstock propane has traded at record discounts to naphtha this month. A steady rise in refining capacity after spring maintenance and the impending restart of several refineries thought be scrapped weighing on distillate markets. Swaps weakened as traders anticipated a rise in imports into Europe from Asia and Russia. Jet fuel swaps rose sharply on the front-month May after weekly data showed jet fuel stocks dropping to its lowest since at least 2008. Gains were further accelerated by interest shown by the aviation sector, taking advantage of the recent slide in oil prices. Further ahead however, June and July jet swaps rose by only a few dollars as an expected wave of imports from Asia could ultimately outstrip demand. GASOLINE * Gasoline barge swaps fell again on the week, weighed down by a steep decline in oil prices, with prompt prices declining broadly in line with crude, while the summer months dropped less sharply. * May barge swaps fell to $1007.20 a tonne fob ARA on Monday, down from $1,027 a tonne last week, while the May crack spread was around 23 cents lower on the week at $11.07 a barrel. * Backwardation at the front of the curve fell to $15 a tonne, in from $27 a tonne last week. * June barge swaps fell to $992.20 a tonne from $1007 a tonne last week, while July barge swaps fell to $976.95 from $991 a tonne last week. * June crack spreads were wider on the week, at $9.60 a barrel, up from $9.15 a barrel last Monday. July crack spreads rose to $8.25 a barrel from $7.65 a barrel last week. * An increase in prompt gasoline supply in the Mediterranean has weighed on prices at the front of the curve, with both Turkish and Croatian refiners offering cargoes via tender. * The opportunity to export gasoline cargoes to the US also remains thin, which has weighed on expectations for gasoline demand in the months ahead. * About 60,000 tonnes of gasoline has been booked for export to the US from Asia, but even these opportunities are expected to dry up in the coming weeks as refineries return to service from seasonal maintenance. NAPHTHA * Naphtha swaps and crack spreads declined over the week, as ample supply in the region and in Asia - the latter limiting prospects for exports -- weighed on the curve. Falling propane prices have also helped add to losses. * May naphtha swaps fell to $895 a tonne cif NWE, down from $922 a tonne cif NWE a week previously. May crack spreads fell to minus $9.70 a barrel from minus $8.30 a barrel last week. * June naphtha swaps fell to $896 a tonne cif NWE, down from $918 a tonne cif NWE last week, while July swaps fell slightly less, dropping to $896 a tonne from $915 a tonne last week. * The June crack spread fell to minus $9.30 a barrel from minus $8.50 a barrel last Monday, while July crack spreads shed 50 cents over the week to minus $8.90 a barrel. * Propane prices remain at a steep discount to naphtha, although spreads are narrower than at the start of the month, when the rival feedstock was at a record discount to naphtha. * The propane/naphtha spread for both May and June were at around minus $151 a tonne, up from spreads below minus $200 a tonne seen early this month. DISTILLATES * Front month ICE gasoil futures continued to fall with oil prices, after shedding close to $60 a tonne last week. * The decline has helped revive gasoil demand in some regions - west Africa for instance - but in northwest Europe, demand remains lacklustre as backwardation makes it expensive to rebuild inventories. * June futures were trading at $933.50 a tonne on Monday afternoon, almost 2 percent below the previous close. * Backwardation in the curve narrowed as the June/July spread LGO-1=R was around $2.25 a tonne on Monday after hitting $6 at last Monday's close. * June gasoil barge swap differentials weakened compared with last week to around minus 50 cents a tonne fob ARA from plus 25 cents last Monday. The curve continued to be largely flat with only some strength seen in the fourth quarter of this year. * July was on par with June, while the Q3 was at minus 50 cents and Q4 at minus 50 cents bid to plus 25 cents offer. * Diesel barge swaps differentials for May were at $12/$14 a tonne, while June was at $13/$14 a tonne and July at $14.5/$16 a tonne. The third quarter was at $16/$17 a tonne. * An expected rise in Russian exports of gasoil in the weeks ahead is weighing on the diesel swap market, traders said, although the window for deliveries from the far East remained shut for the time being, limiting the prospects for an increase in supply next month. * Mediterranean gasoil cargoes were at $23.75/$25.25 a tonne cif MED for May, while June cargoes were $23/24 a tonne cif MED and July cargoes were at $23.50/$24.25 a tonne. * "The spread between Mediterranean and Northwest Europe prices is quite marked and strange," one trader said, "With aggressive bidding in the window for cargoes in the south as demand for barges in north dwindles." JET FUEL * Jet barge differential swaps were at around plus $80 a tonne fob ARA for balance May, up around $10 from last week's $69.50. June was also higher at plus $73-75 a tonne, up from $71 last week while July was at plus $74-75 a tonne. * The curve flipped into backwardation for the front months but the June-July spread stayed in contango. FUEL OIL * The prompt hilo, or spread between high sulphur and low sulphur fuel oil prices, narrowed to $35-$36 a tonne for June, from $41-$42 a tonne last Monday. The curve was still largely flat with July 50 cents stronger. * The return of more refining capacity after maintenance has increased supplies of low sulphur fuel oil while Asian demand for high sulphur weakens. * "High sulphur is weak on low demand from Singapore, while low sulphur is weak due to higher refinery margins and higher outputs," one trader said. (Reporting by Jessica Donati and Julia Payne; Editing by Anthony Barker)