LONDON, June 6Gasoline swaps slumped on Wednesday compared to early last week following crude oil's fall to a 16 month low, when Brent oil sunk below $100 a barrel. Naphtha also fell in line with crude and lost further ground after Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical shut one of its three naphtha crackers for the next two weeks. But prices could receive some support further out in the curve as Mediterranean supplies tighten as traders try to take advantage of the open arbitrage window to the East. The swaps market's contango structure has prompted a lot of buying in the first 10 days of the month in order to maximise profits when they later resell to Asia. Movements on the distillates market were mixed. Gasoil fell sharply but diesel swaps gained in the front month as Finnish Nesteoil's shut down of its Provoo refinery is due to last until July. GASOLINE * Outright prices of gasoline barge swaps fell on the week, tracking crude losses. * The prompt June contract was at around $946 a tonne compared with $966.24 a tonne a week ago. July was set at $914 a tonne and August at $892 a tonne. * The backwardation between June and July widened to around $35 a tonne from $15 a tonne last week, owing to tight prompt supplies. * "Tight supplies in the prompt market is pushing up premiums over July," one broker said. * June crack rose to $13.85 a barrel up from $9.03 a barrel last week, July was at $10.40 a barrel and August at $8.12 a barrel. NAPHTHA * Naphtha swaps dropped sharply by nearly $70 a tonne compared with last Monday, after Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical shut the largest of its three naphtha crackers. * "A two-week shutdown of its largest unit would wipe out around 130,000 tonnes of naphtha demand. It is not a small volume," said a trader. * The June contract at $780 a tonne cif NWE down from $847 a tonne compared with the start of last week. July was at $784.55 a tonne and August at $789 a tonne. * The contango between June and July held steady at around $4.00 a tonne. * The June crack swap edged lower to about minus $12.80 a barrel from minus $12.20 a barrel. The July and August swaps were at minus $11.85 and minus $11.00, respectively. DISTILLATES * Front month ICE gasoil were trading at $866.75 a tonne on Wednesday just after 1500 GMT, almost $50 a tonne lower than at the start of the previous week, tracking another rut in crude oil futures. * June/July backwardation LGO-1=R widened to $5.50 a tonne, out from $4.50 a tonne at the start of last week. * June gasoil barge swap differentials slipped to $0.50 a tonne on Wednesday, down from $1.25 a tonne at the start of the previous week. July swaps were also quoted at around $0.50 a tonne. * The shut down of Finnish refiner Neste Oil's diesel line 4 at Porvoo refinery expected to last until July tightened the outlook for diesel supplies in the short term. * June diesel barge swap differentials rose to $15.50/$16.25 a tonne on Wednesday, up from $14.25/14.50 a tonne at the start of the previous week. * The June/July spread widened as July remained at $14.25 a tonne, unchanged on the week, while August was at $14.50/$15.25 a tonne. * Third and fourth quarter diesel barge swaps were at $14.75 a tonne and $18.75/$19.59 a tonne respectively. JET FUEL * June jet fuel barge swaps differentials slumped to around $64.50 a tonne on Wednesday, falling by just over $10 a tonne from the start of last week. * July jet fuel swaps traded at a $1 a tonne premium to the market for June, quoted by a broker at around $65.50 a tonne. At the start of last week, July jet fuel swaps were at $75 a tonne. * August jet fuel swaps were at $67 a tonne, while the third quarter was marginally higher at $67.25 a tonne and the final quarter of 2012 at $71.75 a tonne. 2013 was bid at $80 a tonne. FUEL OIL * The June hilo continued to erode, slipping to around $32 a tonne, just over $5 a tonne lower than at the start of last week, and down from about $40 a tonne a fortnight previously. * The July hilo fell to around $33.25 a tonne, down from around $40.50 a tonne, and flat against the hilo for August. (Reporting by Julia Payne and Jessica Donati; editing by William Hardy)