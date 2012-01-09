LONDON, Jan 9 The two front months of the ICE gasoil future curve flipped into contango on Monday for the first time since August last year, with traders citing the end of winter demand. "The Jan-Feb ICE gasoil has gone back into a small contango, for the first time since August basically because there has been no winter and also ahead of the expiry," Petromatrix's Olivier Jakob said. By 1242 GMT, the ICE gasoil contango between January and February LGO-1+R stood at 75 cents, making the current month contract cheaper to buy than February. "The Jan-Feb spread shows the collapse of the structure, there has been a sharp fall over the last ten days," Jakob said. "Although we are losing refining capacity with Petroplus and Repsol, the front spreads in gasoil are weak because the winter is very close to being over." Three of the five refineries owned by Petroplus face immediate closure, while Repsol has decided to halt one of its two crude distillation units at the 220,000 barrels per day refinery in Bilbao as margins are poor. Demand in Europe is likely to be affected by the strong price of products on a euro basis, Jakob warned. "There is a lot of refining capacity taken off but prices are so high on a euro basis, that's the problem". GASOIL/DIESEL * January ICE gasoil futures were up 0.36 percent at $964.25 a tonne by 1044 GMT on Monday. * The curve has flipped into a small contango LGO-1=R of 75 cents for January-February, ending the backwardation that has persisted since August 2011. * Analysts and traders said the spread has been falling over the last 10 days, although refinery capacity has been coming out of the system. * "It's lack of demand due to warm weather," said one trader. "Plus, the contract is expiring on the 12th." Trading of the ICE gasoil contract usually becomes more volatile the nearer to expiry it gets. * European gasoil barge differential swaps were trading at a discount of 25 cents a tonne fob ARA to ICE gasoil futures for January and a premium of $1.25 a tonne for February, underlining the picture of a weaker price at the front end of the curve. * Similarly, January diesel barge differential swaps were at a premium of $23.13 a tonne fob ARA over ICE gasoil futures, with February swaps at $25.25. The contango only persists until March, however. JET FUEL * Prompt jet fuel cargo differential swaps were unchanged on the week, trading at a premium of $64 a tonne cif NWE, but the February swaps were at $70.38. The contango is short-lived, persisting until March. * One trader said that looking ahead, Iranian developments could take jet higher. "Iran has spooked jet, with the obvious military ramifications, allied to arbitrage considerations should the Strait of Hormuz encounter supply problems," he said. * A cold weather snap in Europe would also lift jet, given that kerosene is used for heating in rural areas of the UK and other countries, he added. FUEL OIL * January high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) barge swaps, with 3.5 percent sulphur content, were quoted at $654.78 a tonne fob ARA, up from $624 a tonne a week earlier. * January low sulphur fuel oil barge swaps, with 1 percent sulphur content, were trading at $684.32 a tonne fob ARA, up from $665 a tonne last week. * Fuel oil is being well supported by the planned withdrawal of some of the Petroplus capacity from the market and continuing demand from Asia. * The spread between the low and the high sulphur fuel oil was at about $30 a tonne. GASOLINE * Gasoline barge swaps for January were quoted firmer at around $968 a tonne fob ARA, having rallied from around $940.50 a tonne last Monday, and supported by the credit issues affecting Petroplus. * The barge swap curve was flat in January and February, with both months quoted at the level of $968 a tonne. Swaps for March were however quoted higher at $969.3, with the curve subsequently backwardated into 2013. . * The gasoline crack remained in positive territory, with January at $1.94 a barrel, strengthening to $2.95 in February and $3.23 in March as the market prepares for the summer driving season. * The January crack was weaker compared with last Monday's levels of $3.37 a barrel. NAPHTHA * Naphtha cargo swaps for January were quoted firmer at $939 a tonne, and stronger than last Monday's quote at $906 a tonne. The curve remained in backwardation into 2013, although the backwardation between Jan and Feb was barely ten cents. * Naphtha profitability remained an issue for refiners, with the January crack quoted at minus $7.10 a barrel, little changed from last Monday's minus $7.60. (Reporting by Claire Milhench and Zaida Espana; Editing by Anthony Barker)