LONDON, Jan 16 European Gasoline swap prices fell for the week to Monday, pressured by lower demand from strike-hit Nigeria and sluggish growth in Europe, but the drop was limited by the impact of problems in the regional refinery industry. Oil traders face lower profits or potential losses as a gasoline glut of around 1 million tonnes builds offshore Nigeria due to a dispute over a cut in petrol subsidies, which has pitched protesters against President Goodluck Jonathan. Slack demand from European economies hit by austerity measures and slow growth are also weighing on prices. But prices and refining margins were given support by a fall-off in refining capacity because of problems faced by Petroplus. Swiss-based refiner Petroplus closed its 68,000 barrel per day Cressier refinery on Monday, a Swiss trade union spokesman said. The company has had difficulties in securing crude oil supplies after lenders cut access to credit last month, which has led its Cressier, Antwerp and Petit Couronne refineries being shut down, and Ingolstadt and Coryton running at limited capacity. "There are unscheduled refinery shutdowns and no one knows if/when they will be resolved, so it has to be supportive," a trader said. GASOLINE * Gasoline barge swaps for prompt delivery fell compared to last Monday, pressured as crude prices took a hit last week. * However they outperformed Brent futures, and cracks rose, supported by worries over the refining outlook for Europe after Petroplus shut three of its five refineries and cut production at the remaining two. * The barge swap was quoted at $955 a tonne fob ARA, compared to $968 a tonne last week. There was slight backwardation into March, where prices were at $953 a tonne. * The gasoline crack moved further into positive territory, moving up to $3.55 a barrel for February from around $2.95 last Monday. The crack for March was $3.60, supported as the market begins to price in the effects of the forthcoming summer driving season. * Traders said that the refinery capacity to replace that lost from Petroplus would be found, but the closures were supportive of prices. "There is extra refining capacity ready to take up the slack, but it's uncertain how it will pan out," a trader said. NAPHTHA * Naphtha cargo swaps for February were at around $925 a tonne. For January they were at $930 a tonne, below the $939 a tonne seen last Monday. The curve remained in backwardation until March 2013. * Naphtha profitability remained an issue for refiners, with the January crack quoted at minus $6.72 a barrel, slightly less unprofitable than last week when it was minus $7.10 a barrel. * For February it was trading at minus $7.26 a barrel. GASOIL/DIESEL * February ICE gasoil futures were up 0.45 percent at $956.75 a tonne at 1454 GMT on Monday, lagging gains in crude as Iran warned neighbours not to increase oil output. * Gasoil barge swaps were negative through to March, with January barges bid at minus $3 a tonne, February at minus $1.50 a tonne and March at $0 a tonne. * Gasoil barge swaps for the third quarter plus the fourth quarter of 2012 were bid at $0.25 a tonne. * Diesel barge swaps for February were at $22.15 a tonne premiums, while March swaps were at $25.25 a tonne premiums. * Traders said that the prospect of lost supply from Petroplus remained supportive, but that its key refineries were likely to survive the crisis. * "All still quite uncertain...I think quite a few have an interest in seeing Petroplus continue," said a disillates trader. * The removal of petrol subsidies in Nigeria is seen by some traders as an opportunity for gasoil trading in the long term, as consumers switch to diesel, which is cheaper. JET FUEL * Prompt jet fuel cargo differentials were slightly higher on the week, but traders said that oversupply in Europe was contributing to weakness across the curve. * The February swap was at around $69 a tonne on Monday, up from $64 a tonne cif NWE, but remained off prices in late 2011 when Christmas travelling supported the front of the curve. * The curve was in contango through to April 2012, with the March swap at $74.50/$76 and the April swap offered at $80 a tonne. * The third quarter of 2012 was offered at $85 a tonne, while the final quarter of the year was offered at $87 a tonne. FUEL OIL * The February hilo, the spread between low and high sulphur fuel oil barge swaps, remained tight at $23.75 a tonne on Monday. * The higher 3.5 percent sulphur content fuel oil remained supported by bunker demand in Asia, which is absorbing volumes in the Europe and pushing prices in the region higher. * The March hilo was trading at a slightly wider spread than the front month spread, at $27.75 a tonne on Monday. (Reporting by Simon Falush and Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)