LONDON, Jan 16 European Gasoline swap
prices fell for the week to Monday, pressured by
lower demand from strike-hit Nigeria and sluggish growth in
Europe, but the drop was limited by the impact of problems in
the regional refinery industry.
Oil traders face lower profits or potential losses as a
gasoline glut of around 1 million tonnes builds offshore Nigeria
due to a dispute over a cut in petrol subsidies, which has
pitched protesters against President Goodluck Jonathan.
Slack demand from European economies hit by austerity
measures and slow growth are also weighing on prices. But prices
and refining margins were given support by a fall-off in
refining capacity because of problems faced by Petroplus.
Swiss-based refiner Petroplus closed its 68,000
barrel per day Cressier refinery on Monday, a Swiss trade union
spokesman said.
The company has had difficulties in securing crude oil
supplies after lenders cut access to credit last month, which
has led its Cressier, Antwerp and Petit Couronne refineries
being shut down, and Ingolstadt and Coryton running at limited
capacity.
"There are unscheduled refinery shutdowns and no one knows
if/when they will be resolved, so it has to be supportive," a
trader said.
GASOLINE
* Gasoline barge swaps for prompt delivery fell compared to
last Monday, pressured as crude prices took a hit last week.
* However they outperformed Brent futures, and
cracks rose, supported by worries over the refining outlook for
Europe after Petroplus shut three of its five refineries and cut
production at the remaining two.
* The barge swap was quoted at $955 a tonne fob ARA,
compared to $968 a tonne last week. There was slight
backwardation into March, where prices were at $953 a tonne.
* The gasoline crack moved further into positive territory,
moving up to $3.55 a barrel for February from around $2.95 last
Monday. The crack for March was $3.60, supported as the market
begins to price in the effects of the forthcoming summer driving
season.
* Traders said that the refinery capacity to replace that
lost from Petroplus would be found, but the closures were
supportive of prices. "There is extra refining capacity ready to
take up the slack, but it's uncertain how it will pan out," a
trader said.
NAPHTHA
* Naphtha cargo swaps for February were at around $925 a
tonne. For January they were at $930 a tonne, below the $939 a
tonne seen last Monday. The curve remained in backwardation
until March 2013.
* Naphtha profitability remained an issue for refiners, with
the January crack quoted at minus $6.72 a barrel, slightly less
unprofitable than last week when it was minus $7.10 a barrel.
* For February it was trading at minus $7.26 a barrel.
GASOIL/DIESEL
* February ICE gasoil futures were up 0.45 percent
at $956.75 a tonne at 1454 GMT on Monday, lagging gains in crude
as Iran warned neighbours not to increase oil output.
* Gasoil barge swaps were negative through to March, with
January barges bid at minus $3 a tonne, February at minus $1.50
a tonne and March at $0 a tonne.
* Gasoil barge swaps for the third quarter plus the fourth
quarter of 2012 were bid at $0.25 a tonne.
* Diesel barge swaps for February were at $22.15 a tonne
premiums, while March swaps were at $25.25 a tonne premiums.
* Traders said that the prospect of lost supply from
Petroplus remained supportive, but that its key refineries were
likely to survive the crisis.
* "All still quite uncertain...I think quite a few have an
interest in seeing Petroplus continue," said a disillates
trader.
* The removal of petrol subsidies in Nigeria is seen by some
traders as an opportunity for gasoil trading in the long term,
as consumers switch to diesel, which is cheaper.
JET FUEL
* Prompt jet fuel cargo differentials were slightly higher
on the week, but traders said that oversupply in Europe was
contributing to weakness across the curve.
* The February swap was at around $69 a tonne on Monday, up
from $64 a tonne cif NWE, but remained off prices in late 2011
when Christmas travelling supported the front of the curve.
* The curve was in contango through to April 2012, with the
March swap at $74.50/$76 and the April swap offered at $80 a
tonne.
* The third quarter of 2012 was offered at $85 a tonne,
while the final quarter of the year was offered at $87 a tonne.
FUEL OIL
* The February hilo, the spread between low and high sulphur
fuel oil barge swaps, remained tight at $23.75 a tonne on
Monday.
* The higher 3.5 percent sulphur content fuel oil remained
supported by bunker demand in Asia, which is absorbing volumes
in the Europe and pushing prices in the region higher.
* The March hilo was trading at a slightly wider spread than
the front month spread, at $27.75 a tonne on Monday.
(Reporting by Simon Falush and Jessica Donati; Editing by
Anthony Barker)