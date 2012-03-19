LONDON, March 19 The gasoline curve remains in
backwardation into 2014, with swaps higher at the front end due
to perceived tightness in the physical barge market and rising
demand from overseas.
"Spreads are wider and that comes from demand and strength
at the front end," said one gasoline broker.
Traders pointed to Nigeria's gasoline allocations for the
second quarter, which have helped boost demand from West Africa,
whilst Brazil has also been demanding more cargoes from
northwest Europe.
The front of the gasoil barge curve also flipped into
backwardation on Monday, supported by a rise in demand in the
Mediterranean and the Middle East, which in turn is limiting
supplies available to the nortwest European market.
"No one is putting any cargoes into ARA (northwest European
hub)" a distillates trader said.
Several countries including Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt have
recently issued tenders to buy gasoil, partly a result of a
series of attacks on pipelines along a crucial network that runs
through Egypt's restive Sinai region.
GASOLINE
* April gasoline barge swaps were quoted at $1,153 a tonne
fob ARA, up from $1,128.10 a tonne last Monday.
* May barge swaps were at $1,135.18 up from last Monday's
$1,117.60 a tonne.
* Traders said that swaps were being bouyed by perceived
tightness in the market at the front end due to refinery
closures, seasonal maintenance and unplanned outages.
* Some also pointed to stronger demand starting to come
through, although the arbitrage to the United States is
currently closed. "April may have been moving upwards the last
few weeks on demand from West Africa and South America," said
one gasoline trader.
* The April crack was at around $12.16 a barrel, up from
$11.22 a barrel last Monday. The May barge crack was at $10.51 a
barrel, also slightly up on last week's $10.45 a barrel.
* "People got a bit nervous. We haven't seen contango, there
are no blend economics and the market expects the spreads to
perform," said one gasoline trader.
NAPHTHA
* March naphtha cargo swaps rose for a fifth week to reach
$1,085.73 a tonne cif NWE, up from $1,067 a tonne a week ago.
* April swaps were also higher, quoted at $1,072.73 a tonne
cif NWE, up from $1,054 a tonne last Monday. May swaps were at
$1,058.23 a tonne, up from $1,042 a tonne.
* The forward curve is in backwardation all year, reflecting
the tight supply for prompt delivery after strong draws from
Asia over the past month.
* "I'd say the market is balanced to tight in the short
term, with not much on offer before the end of March," said a
broker.
* The March crack swap was at minus $3.13 a barrel,
strengthening from last Monday's minus $4.45 a barrel.
* The April crack swap was at minus $4.30 a barrel, firmer
than last week's $5.50 a barrel, while May cracks were at minus
$5.47 a barrel.
MIDDLE DISTILLATES
* March ICE gasoil futures were 0.7 percent lower at
$1,043 a tonne by 1703 GMT on Monday, falling slightly more
sharply than crude oil.
* The March/April spread LGO-1=R flipped into
backwardation, trading at $2 a tonne around the same time, after
spending most of the previous week in contango.
* The April/May LGO-2=R spread also flipped into
backwardation, trading at $1.50 a tonne.
* Traders attributed the flip back into backwardation to a
series of gasoil tenders in the Mediterranean and in the Middle
East, leaving less supply for northwest Europe.
* "Mediterranean gasoil demand jumping up for the next
weeks," said a gasoil trader.
* April gasoil barge differential swaps were unchanged,
trading at a discount of around $1.50 a tonne. The second
quarter was at around minus 75 cents a tonne, while the third
was quoted at a zero to 75 cents discount.
* A wide differential between gasoil and diesel was also
helping to tighten the market for gasoil, according to a trader.
* "The differential is good ... You buy gasoil, desulphurise
and sell diesel. And make money," said a distillates trader,
adding the spread was at around $27.25 a tonne.
* Diesel barge swaps for April were at around $21.75 a tonne
on Monday, around 50 cents lower than a week earlier but
remaining well above $19 a tonne at the start of the month.
* May and June barge swaps were at around $21.25 a tonne,
according to traders.
* Diesel barge swaps for the second quarter were at $21.50 a
tonne, while the third quarter was at $20 a tonne and the final
quarter of 2012 was at $23.25 a tonne.
* Diesel cargo swaps for the remainder of March were at
$27.50 a tonne, falling to $26.5/$27.25 a tonne for April and
$26.50 a tonne for May and June.
JET FUEL
* April barge differential swaps were trading at around $70
a tonne, little changed from the previous week. May was at
$73.50 a tonne, while June was at around $75.75 a tonne.
* The April/May barge differential swap spread was trading a
dollar wider on the week at minus $3.50 a tonne on Monday
morning. The second quarter was at $73.50 a tonne.
* Backwardation is deterring end-users from restocking,
which is supportive for prices further along the curve. But
concerns about a drop in travel demand are weighing on the
market.
FUEL OIL
* The April hilo was at a lower $39 a tonne, compared with
$43.50 a tonne last Monday.
* The May hilo was also lower at $36.75 a tonne, slipping by
$2 a tonne on the week.
* Weekly inventories of fuel oil independently held in
Europe's oil trading hub of Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp touched
an all-time high of 1.1 million tonnes last week.
* The record was attributed to a combination of weakening
Asian demand and a delay in loading cargoes for export to other
regions.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench and Jessica Donati, editing by
Jane Baird)