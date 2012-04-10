LONDON, April 10 Oil product swaps weakened slightly across the board over the past week, with benchmark ICE gasoil flipping into contango at the front end of the curve. Although most traders and brokers cited a brief seasonal lull for demand in transition from winter to summer, gasoline and diesel are likely to hold on to their strength. GASOLINE * Gasoline barge swaps were at $1,119 a tonne fob for May, slightly down from $1,122.50 last week. The June swap was $1,094.65. * Physical Eurobob gasoline barges have traded between $1,177 a tonne fob and $1,183 so far on Tuesday, keeping about a backwardation, or premium, of $60-$65 to the May swap. * Brokers said the backwardation might narrow slightly as supply has been ample and some gasoline-making units were expected to restart operations after planned maintenance at U.S. and European refineries. * "There is a huge backwardation between cash and swaps. It seems a little strange as there seems to be a fair amount of product around and the arbitrage (opportunity) to the U.S. does not look good," a broker said. * But some traders said exports to Nigeria following an import tender in March were likely to keep gasoline's forward curve in backwardation. * The May crack was little changed from last week at about $13 a barrel. NAPHTHA * Naphtha swaps dipped to $1,051 a tonne cif NWE for the balance of April from $1,053 a week earlier. May was around $1,030, about $7 lower than on week. * But cracks were firmer due to a sharper fall in Brent crude prices than naphtha. The May crack rose about 90 cents to at minus $5.10 a barrel. * Cracks were also supported by planned maintenance at Algeria's Skikda refinery in May. The refinery is a key naphtha exporter in the Mediterranean market. MIDDLE DISTILLATES * April ICE gasoil futures were 0.3 percent up from previous close at $996.25 a tonne. But the price has fallen from $1,033.50 on April 3. * The April/May LGO-1=R spread had flipped into contango of around $1.50 a tonne by 1140 GMT from a backwardation of about $1 a week ago. * Brokers said the slow demand pressured the middle distillate market in general. But it result in limiting the arbitrage import window from the United States, supporting diesel later in the month. * "The arbitrage still seems to be hard to make work. It is very quiet across the Atlantic from the U.S.," a broker said. * "But the Baltic is tight and demand will increase. Now we are past Easter and driving will eventually commerce." * Gasoil barge swaps were weaker across the curve. The balance of April was ICE gasoil benchmark minus $1.25/$2 a tonne from minus $1.25 a tonne a week earlier. * May and June were at the benchmark minus $0.50/$1.25 a tonne. * Diesel barge swaps also dipped to the benchmark plus $21/$22.50 a tonne fob for the balance of April from $22/$24 a tonne a weak earlier. * May barge swaps were at $20/$22 a tonne, compared with $21.50/$23.50 a tonne a week earlier. JET FUEL * Jet fuel swaps were little changed from late last week. Cargo swaps were around ICE gasoil benchmark plus $76.50-$77 a tonne cif for the balance of April to June. FUEL OIL * The prompt hilo, or spread between high sulphur and low sulphur fuel oil prices, was bid only at $46 a tonne for May. June was bid at $44. * Last week, the April hilo contract was $44.50/$45. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, Julia Payne, Zaida Espana and Claire Milhench; editing by Jason Neely)