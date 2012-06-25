LONDON, June 25 Another week of heavy crude oil market losses boosted markets for transport fuels like gasoline and diesel, but failed to rally demand in products markets that are more dependent on industrial demand, like naphtha. Gasoline and diesel markets were buoyed by Brent crude dropping to an 18-month low last week, as refining margins have jumped. End-user demand was expected to rise as outright prices fell. But naphtha demand, which is linked to industrial output and particularly vulnerable to slowing global economic growth, has not recovered as industrial users hold off purchases or opt for cheaper inputs. Brent crude slipped below $90 a barrel on Monday as concerns about faltering global growth and Europe's intractable debt crisis continued to chip away at investor confidence. GASOLINE * July gasoline barge swaps were trading at $864.16 a tonne fob ARA on Monday, down from $904 a tonne last week. The August swap was quoted at $835.30 a tonne, down from last Monday's $881 a tonne. * The gasoline curve is in backwardation until October after which it flips into contango. The backwardation between July and August was at $28.86 a tonne, wider than last week's June/July backwardation of $24 a tonne. * The July crack was trading at around $12.60 a barrel, unchanged from last week. The August crack was slightly weaker at $9 a barrel, down from $9.96 a barrel last Monday. * Traders said that gasoline swaps had moved down in line with crude after Brent sold off last week. But cracks remain strong, supported by a lack of supply due to low refinery run rates. "It doesn't seem like there is much oil around," one said. * Another trader pointed to the prolonged outage at the Motiva refinery in the United States, and the closure of oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico due to tropical storm Debby. This is also helping to support gasoline cracks. NAPHTHA * July naphtha swaps were trading at $676.44 a tonne cif NWE, down from $744 a tonne last Monday. August swaps were at $685.58 a tonne cif NWE, down from $748 a tonne last week. * The contango structure steepened with the July/August spread at $10 a tonne and August/September at about $6 a tonne. The curve is in contango until 2013 as naphtha prices have plunged at the front end. * The July naphtha crack swap was trading at minus $14.29 a barrel, down from minus $13.20 last Monday. The August crack swap was at minus $13.47 a barrel, slipping from minus $12.70 a barrel last week. * Naphtha is under pressure due to the abundant supplies in northwest Europe and the lack of demand from petrochemical end-users both in Europe and Asia. * Asia's top naphtha buyer Formosa Petrochemical Corp shut its naphtha crackers last week due to a power outage. The units are expected to stay offline for 10-14 days. DISTILLATES * Front month ICE gasoil futures were trading at $809 a tonne at 1235 GMT on Monday, down from $841.50 a tonne at the close a week earlier. * Backwardation at the front of the curve was little changed, with the July/August spread LGO-1=R at $4.75 a tonne around the same time. * July gasoil barge swaps fell to around $0.50 a tonne, around $1 a tonne lower than last Monday. * August gasoil barges were little changed, at around $1 a tonne from $0.25/1.25 a tonne last week. The third quarter was at around $1 a tonne as well. * Fourth quarter gasoil barge swap differentials were at around $0.50 a tonne, down from around $0.75 a tonne last Monday. * Gasoil barge swap differentials for 2013 were offered at $1 a tonne on Monday, compared to around $0.75 a tonne a week earlier. * July diesel barge swaps were steady on the week at around $16.25 a tonne, compared to $16.50 a tonne last Monday. * September diesel barge swaps were at $16.75 a tonne, while October swaps were at $19.25 a tonne. * In the market for cargoes in northwest Europe, July swaps were at around $19 a tonne, falling by around $1 a tonne on the week, while August swaps also slipped, to $18 a tonne from around $19.25 a tonne last week. * Further along the curve, third quarter cargo swaps were at around $18.75 a tonne, and the fourth quarter at $23.5 a tonne. JET FUEL * July jet fuel swaps fell to around $57.25 a tonne from around $59 a tonne a week earlier, while the July/August spread was steady at around $3 a tonne. * August jet fuel swaps were also lower at $61 a tonne, down from around $63.50 a tonne last week. * The third quarter also continued to slip, falling to $60.50 a tonne on Monday, down tom $63 a tonne a week earlier. * The fourth quarter was at $66.50 a tonne, while swaps for 2013 were at around $78.50 a tonne. FUEL OIL * The spread between high and low sulphur fuel oil fell continued to fall for a second week, as traders said more low-sulphur fuel was available as a result of an improvement in margins for producing gasoline and gasoil. * "Low-sulphur is an input that competes with VGO (vacuum gasoil) and return on VGO is good, better... better output of diesel and gasoline with VGO" said a fuel oil trader. * The July hilo fell again on the week, dropping to $26 a tonne, around $2 a tonne lower than last Monday, and close to $10 a tonne lower on the fortnight. * The August hilo fell more sharply, also trading at around $26 a tonne, down from $30.25 a tonne last week. (Reporting by Jessica Donati and Claire Milhench; editing by William Hardy)