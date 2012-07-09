LONDON, July 9 European diesel swaps rose
sharply on the week as strong prompt demand met sparse supplies
following a summer retail price cut by Eni, Italy's
largest refiner, which added pressure to a market that was
already tight, trading sources said.
The Italian oil major introduced a 20 percent discount on
its diesel from mid-June. The scheme has generated so much
demand that it has left the company scrambling for more fuel,
which has then pushed up wholesale prices for diesel across the
entire Mediterranean oil market to a six-week high.
Five million Italians rushed to Eni forecourts last weekend
to take advantage of the special summer discount, sending petrol
and diesel sales there up by five times, Italy's biggest oil and
gas group said on Monday.
"There is good demand for around four to five (diesel)
cargoes, but there is nothing around," said one trader.
"There are fewer arbitrage cargoes from the West and East,
low storage in the Mediterranean and ARA. Also Eni introduced a
very aggressive retail discount, and so there is additional
demand for Eni."
In the North, heating oil purchases have risen as buyers
have sought to take advantage of low flat crude prices to stock
up ahead of winter, the trader added.
Gasoil prices, on the other hand, have fallen because
supplies are ample even after large tenders from Algeria and
Egypt to buy.
Naphtha cracks continued to hold firm on Asian demand
despite dim arbitrage opportunities from Europe. Asian naphtha
margins have reached a seven-week high owing to lower regional
supplies.
India's naphtha exports for July lifting are seen around
720,000 tonnes, or down about 12 percent from its June loadings.
"The East is concerned about short-term tightness before the
arrival of arbitrage barrels fixed last week on long range
vessels," another trader said.
GASOLINE
* July gasoline barge swaps were trading at $961.91 a tonne
fob ARA on Monday, up from $920.00 a tonne the previous week.
The August swap firmed to $925.91 a tonne from $884.50 last
week.
* The backwardated structure of the curve was little
changed, with the July and August spread holding around $36 a
tonne.
* Cracks continued to strengthen. with the July crack rising
to $17.11 a barrel, up nearly $3 from $14.77 a barrel last week.
The structure remained backwardated, with August at $13.08 a
barrel up from $10.57 a barrel.
NAPHTHA
* July naphtha swaps firmed to $795.50 a tonne cif NWE from
$760 a tonne last Monday. August swaps were at around $789 a
tonne.
* The curve held onto its backwardated structure, but the
front month spread narrowed to around $6 a tonne from $10 the
pervious week.
* The July naphtha crack swap rose to minus $9.20 a barrel
from minus $11.00 a barrel last Monday. The August crack swap
was at minus $9.70/9.40 a barrel up from minus $11.30 a barrel.
DISTILLATES
* Front month ICE gasoil futures were trading at
$871.75 a tonne at 1522 GMT on Monday, up from $849.00 a tonne
at the close a week earlier.
* Backwardation at the front of the curve widened, with the
July/August spread LGO-1=R at around $5.75 a tonne compared
with $5.50 a tonne last week.
* July gasoil barge swaps fell to around $0.75/1.50 a tonne
from around $2 a tonne last Monday.
* August gasoil barges eased to $0.50/1.25 a tonne from
around $1.80 a tonne. September was pegged at $1/2 a tonne.
* The third quarter weakened to $0.75/2.00 a tonne from
around $1.50 a tonne. The fourth quarter was at $0.75/1.50 a
tonne.
* July diesel barge swaps rose sharply on the week to around
$34 a tonne, compared with around $24.50 a tonne last Monday.
August barge swaps were at $23.50 up from $20.50 a tonne.
* The backwardated structure of the curve steepened, with
the July/August spread widening to around $10 a tonne from
around $4 the previous week.
* Mediterranean cargo swaps were at $28.50 a tonne cif
Mediterranean in July and $24.50 a tonne in August.
JET FUEL
* July jet fuel swaps rose to $60.50/62.00 a tonne cif
Northwest Europe from $58.50/59.5 a tonne last week. The August
swap at $63.50/64.50 was up from $62/63 a tonne.
* September was at $66.50/67.00 a tonne, and the fourth
quarter was pegged at $70.50.
FUEL OIL
* The spread between high sulphur and low sulphur fuel oil,
or hilo, firmed on the week.
* The July hilo was at around $41 a tonne, up from $38 a
tonne. August was around $39.50 a tonne from $38 the previous
week.
* The curve moved into a slight backwardation between the
two front months after being relatively flat for several weeks.
(Reporting by Julia Payne, additional reporting by Jessica
Donati; editing by Jane Baird)