LONDON, July 23 Outright naphtha and gasoline
swaps rose on Monday, buoyed by crude prices, which were still
higher on the week despite steep losses on Monday.
Light ends crack swaps, however, fell as increased European
refinery runs have led to greater regional supplies.
The crash of crude oil futures over the last month has
prompted refiners to increase runs as margins have improved on
the back of cheap crude feedstock, figures from industry monitor
Euroilstock showed.
Naphtha cracks were kept from falling further by increased
Asian demand as margins in the Far East have hit over a 2-month
high due to increased petrochemical buying.
"They (Asia) have been buying like crazy," said one naphtha
trader.
Gasoline crack swaps fell around a $1 a barrel as the
arbitrage to the U.S. appears closed. Traders need a strong RBOB
price in the United States to make it worth their while sending
European gasoline across the Atlantic.
Diesel prices weakened as well on the back of higher
refinery runs, counterbalancing limited arbitrage cargoes from
the United States.
"The American market is very strong. Some arbitrage cargoes
are arriving, but not so many," said another naphtha trader,
"Product is staying in the U.S. or heading to South America."
Outages at Japanese oil refineries amounting to 560,000
barrels per day, could end up lending support to diesel prices.
Without definite restart schedules, the sudden and extended
shutdowns could curb the country's diesel exports by buoying
regional premiums for the product.
GASOLINE
* Balance July gasoline barge swaps were at $996.80 a tonne
fob ARA on Monday, up from $988.50 a tonne fob ARA last week.
The August swap rose to $976.80 a tonne, up from $954.50 a
tonne.
* September was pegged at $950.55 and October at $894.55 a
tonne.
* Cracks eased slightly with the balance July crack pegged
at lower at $15.42 a barrel, compared with $16.51 a barrel last
week. The structure remained backwardated, with August at
$13.82, up from $13.43 a barrel and September at $11.30 a
barrel.
* The October crack swap was at $4.95 a barrel.
NAPHTHA
* July naphtha swaps firmed to $826 a tonne cif NWE, up from
$824 a tonne last Monday. August swaps were at around $832 a
tonne, compared with $818.50 a tonne. September was pegged at
around $829 a tonne.
* Cracks held relatively weakened slightly on the weak.
* The July naphtha crack swap was at minus $9.55 a barrel,
down from $9.30 a barrel last Monday. The August crack swap was
weaker at minus $9.79 a barrel, compared with minus $9.50 a
barrel last week.
* The September and October crack swaps were at minus $9.68
and minus $9.61 a barrel, respectively.
DISTILLATES
* Front month ICE gasoil futures were trading at
$898.25 a tonne at 1449 GMT on Monday, up from $879.75 a tonne
at the close a week earlier.
* Backwardation at the front of the curve widened slightly,
with the August/September spread LGO-1=R at around 75 cents a
tonne, compared with last week at 50 cents a tonne.
* August gasoil barges continued to fall to minus $1.50/0.75
a tonne, compared with minus $0.50 to plus $0.50 a tonne last
week.
* The fourth quarter firmed to $0.75/1.50 from $0.25/0.75 a
tonne. The first quarter of 2013 was at $1.00/1.50 and calendar
2013 was at $0.75/1.50 a tonne.
* Balance July diesel swaps fell to around $27 a tonne from
$31.5/33 a tonne last week. August swaps eased to $22.00/23.50 a
tonne fob ARA, down from $25.50/26.50 a tonne last week.
* The backwardation at the front of the curve narrowed by $1
on the week.
* September swaps fell to $22.00/24.50 a tonne, compared
with $26.00/27.00 last Monday. October swaps were pegged at
24.00/26.00 a tonne.
JET FUEL
* Balance July jet fuel swaps were at $71.50/73.00 a tonne
cif Northwest Europe. August swaps rose $74 a tonne cif
Northwest Europe, from around $65.50 a tonne cif Northwest
Europe last week.
* September was pegged at $73.50/75.00, after being bid at
$66.50 a tonne last week, and October was up as well at
$73.00/75.00.
* While swaps were up on the week, they were down compared
to Friday, one trader said, on plentiful supplies and still weak
demand owing to the weak global economy.
FUEL OIL
* The spread between high sulphur and low sulphur fuel oil,
or hilo, narrowed on the week.
* The August hilo was offered at $38.00 a tonne down from
$40.00 a tonne last week. The September hilo narrowed to
$35.50/36.00 a tonne, compared with $39.50 last week.
* The October hilo was at $33.25 a tonne.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by William Hardy)