LONDON, Oct 4 Backwardation at the front of the
ICE gasoil futures curve widened further on Thursday to its
highest since last November, with buyers on both sides of the
Atlantic scrambling for scarce fuel.
Europe is seeing a supply crunch in gasoil and diesel due to
refinery maintenance, a factor that will underpin prices even if
crude falls, weighing on the region's struggling economy.
High prices for gasoline and diesel stunted euro zone retail
sales in August and short supply of oil products will mean that
consumers will need to continue paying a premium to stay on the
road and keep warm this winter.
Gasoil stocks independently held in the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub fell 4.2 percent week-on-week
due to limited imports and draws by wholesalers restocking
heating oil depots, independent Dutch analyst Patrick Kulsen
said on Thursday.
Gasoil inventories fell to 2.166 million tonnes after
cargoes only arrived in the ARA hub from Russia as traders sent
gasoil elsewhere.
This followed a surprisingly large fall in distillate stocks
in the United States shown by Energy Information Administration
data the previous session.
GASOLINE
* No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window.
* Some 8,000 tonnes of winter grade gasoline traded earlier
in the day at $1,068-$1,080 a tonne fob ARA, a touch higher than
the $1,066-$1,078 a tonne range on Wednesday.
* Litasco Neste and Hess sold to Noble, BP, Shell and
Cargill.
* At 1543 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at
around $18.27 a barrel, from around $18.42 a barrel on
Wednesday.
* Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded at $1,089 a
tonne fob ARA, up from the $1,061-$1,070 a tonne range on
Wednesday. Statoil sold the barges to Total.
* At 1552 GMT, ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.80
at $109.97 a barrel.
* November U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 2.95
percent at $2.8820 a gallon.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at
$31.40 a barrel, up from $28.23 a barrel, around the same time
on Wednesday.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* Vitol bought two cargoes from Trafigura, one at $946 a
tonne cif NWE, and another at $948 a tonne, up from the
$917-$924 a tonne range on Wednesday.
* Naphtha crack was at around minus $3.70 a barrel in
October, firmer than the $5.04 a barrel on Wednesday. November
was at minus $5.10.
GASOIL
* In a busy session, 15 barges changed hands, with Vitol
buying nine and Glencore and BP picking up the rest. Shell sold
the majority with Gunvor and BP selling the remainder.
* The barges traded at a discount to October ICE gasoil
futures of $1 to $2 a tonne fob ARA, slightly stronger than
Wednesday's discounts of $2 a tonne.
* Gunvor, Shell and North Sea Group sold the barges to Vitol
and BP.
* Three barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded at premiums to ICE
October gasoil futures of $44-$45 a tonne fob ARA, below the
$47-$54 a tonne bid/offer range on Wednesday.
* At 1604 GMT, October ICE gasoil futures were up
2.58 percent at $983.50 a tonne.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was firmer at $19.94 a
barrel, up from $19.11 a barrel on Wednesday.
* The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R was wider
at around $13.25 a tonne, pushing out from around $8.50 a tonne
in the previous session.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Seven barges of intermediate quality diesel traded at
premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $44-$47 a tonne fob
ARA, down from the $48 a tonne on Wednesday.
* North Sea Group, Phillips 66 and Mercuria sold to Morgan
Stanley, Mocoh, Vitol, Glencore, and Shell.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* No jet fuel barges traded. On Wednesday they traded at a
premium to October gasoil futures of $89 a tonne fob ARA.
* No cargoes traded either, and there were no offers, but
bids in the $83 to $95 a tonne fob ARA, higher than the bids in
the $75-$85 a tonne range on Wednesday.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content traded at $648-$655.50 a tonne fob ARA, down
from the $659.25-$660 a tonne range on Wednesday.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $612-$616.50 a tonne range, higher
than the $610.25-$611.50 a tonne on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Anthony Barker)