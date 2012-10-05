LONDON, Oct 5 Gasoline barge prices and the
gasoline crack rebounded on Friday in northwest Europe,
supported by an overnight rally in U.S. RBOB futures on the back
of concerns about a rapidly tightening U.S. gasoline market.
Two pipelines that carry gasoline and distillates from
Atlanta to Nashville have been closed by the Colonial Pipeline
Company after a gasoline odour was reported and a spill
discovered.
Repairs are now underway.
Analysts at JBC Energy also pointed to gasoline delivery
rationing in California by Exxon Mobil and Valero due to local
refining capacity outages.
"Gasoline inflows from other parts of the U.S. are being
hindered by the state's own specifications and infrastructure
bottlenecks," JBC Energy added.
Pump prices in California soared this week to over $4 a
gallon.
But not enough gasoline is moving to the U.S. to make up the
shortfall because Europe also remains tight.
Diesel also remains supported following a fire at a diesel
hydrotreater unit at Exxon Mobil's giant 560,500 barrels a day
refinery in Baytown, Texas.
ICE gasoil backwardation has pushed out to some $12 a tonne
at the front of the curve, reflecting the tightness in the
prompt market.
Inventories are low in both Europe and the United States and
some fear a supply pinch if an early cold snap occurs.
"Both gasoil and heating oil have potentially more upside,
notably if temperatures were to turn colder prematurely," said
analysts at BNP Paribas. "However, in Europe, pressure on stored
supply is likely to be less pronounced than in the U.S."
BNP Paribas believes German, French and Swiss restocking may
become hand-to-mouth given the economic backdrop. Also, the
return of several ex-Petroplus refineries means that the
shortfall in distillate supplies will be less than originally
anticipated.
GASOLINE
* No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window.
* Some 6,200 tonnes of winter grade gasoline traded earlier
in the day at $1,101-$1,120 a tonne fob ARA, up from
$1,068-$1,080 a tonne on Thursday.
* Noble, Litasco, Chevron and Hess sold to Cargill, Gunvor
and Trafigura.
* At 1602 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at
around $20.16 a barrel, up from around $18.27 a barrel on
Thursday.
* Five barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded at
$1,119-$1,120 a tonne fob ARA, up from $1,089 a tonne on
Thursday. Gunvor and Vitol sold barges to Litasco and Totsa.
* Greenergy bought two cargoes of gasoline, one from Litasco
at $1,135 a tonne cif Thames, and the other from Statoil at
$1,134 a tonne cif Tees.
* At 1609 GMT, ICE Brent crude futures were down
$1.66 at $110.92 a barrel.
* November U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 0.7
percent at $2.9223 a gallon.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at
$33.60 a barrel, up from $31.40 a barrel, around the same time
on Thursday.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* Two cargoes traded at $970 and $972 a tonne cif NWE, up
from $946-$948 a tonne on Thursday. Koch sold a cargo to BP, and
BP sold a cargo to Vitol.
* The naphtha crack was at around minus $1.90 a barrel,
according to Reuters' calculations, firming from around minus
$3.70 a barrel on Thursday.
* "We are in a bit of a pause phase," said Gareth
Lewis-Davies, an oil analyst at BNP Paribas. "We've drawn down
naphtha stocks in ARA and sent that eastward, but stocks might
start to build as refineries come out of turnaround in Europe."
* If prices start to come off as a result, this should renew
the incentive to send more cargoes to Asia, he said.
GASOIL
* In another busy session, 11 barges changed hands, with
Vitol buying eight and Morgan Stanley buying the others. Shell,
Gunvor, Litasco and North Sea Group sold the barges.
* The barges traded at discounts to October ICE gasoil
futures of $1-$2 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Thursday.
* No barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded, but bids and offers
came at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $34-$37 a
tonne fob ARA.
* At 1546 GMT, October ICE gasoil futures were up
0.51 percent at $984 a tonne.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $19.62 a
barrel, a little weaker than Thursday's $19.94 a barrel.
* The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R was a
little narrower at around $11.50 a tonne, in from around $13.25
a tonne on Thursday.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Seven barges of intermediate quality diesel traded at
premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $42-$44 a tonne fob
ARA, down from $44-$47 a tonne on Thursday.
* North Sea Group, Phillips 66, AIC and Unipec Singapore
sold to Shell, Morgan Stanley and Vitol.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* No jet fuel barges traded. Bids and offers came at
premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $94-$99 a tonne.
* No cargoes traded either, as there were no offers. Bids
came at premiums to November ICE gasoil of $89-$97 a tonne cif
NWE.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content traded at $659-$660 a tonne fob ARA, up from
$648-$655.50 a tonne on Thursday.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $615-$618 a tonne fob ARA, up from
$612-$616.50 a tonne in the previous session.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench and Alice Baghdjian; editing by
Jason Neely)