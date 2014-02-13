* FTSEurofirst down 0.9 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 1 pct
* Italy's FTSE MIB lags on political uncertainty
* Nestle weighs as it warns on slower emerging market demand
* BNP-Paribas leads bank selloff after profit drop
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Feb 13 European stocks snapped a
week-long winning streak on Thursday, weighed down by a batch of
disappointing updates from blue-chip companies, while Italian
shares lagged peers on the threat of a new political crisis.
Shares in Swiss food group Nestle fell 2 percent
after it said it may undershoot its long-term growth targets
again this year due to weaker demand from emerging markets and
price pressures in Europe.
French spirits group Pernod Ricard also warned
about weak demand in China on Thursday as it cut its annual
profit growth goal. After a sharp drop in early trade, shares in
the group rebounded, with analysts at Liberum saying long-term
investors could find an attractive entry point at the current
price.
An MSCI basket of stocks with the highest proportion of
sales from emerging countries has fallen by more than 2 percent
this year, underperforming the broader market, as signs of a
slowdown in China and capital flight from other emerging
countries saw traders ditch assets linked to those regions.
"Our view is that there will be some further disappointment
from companies exposed to emerging markets in the fourth quarter
(2013). Difficult to assess, however, what is now included in
share prices as this thematic is very well known," said Yann
Belvisi, a strategist at CM-CIC Securities in Paris.
"Consensus is becoming very bearish on these stocks but we
don't expect (emerging market) economies to bottom too low, so
opportunities should materialise later in the year."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.9 percent at 1,314.94 points at 1336 GMT, falling for the
first time in seven sessions. The Euro STOXX 50
index was down 1 percent at 3,063.81.
Italy's FTSE MIB was the worst performer among
major European indexes as it fell 1.6 percent on uncertainty
over the stability of its government.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta's position has come under
increasing pressure following repeated criticisms by his party
secretary Matteo Renzi of the slow pace of economic reforms.
The leadership committee of Letta's Democratic Party meets
at 1400 GMT to decide whether he has the party's backing to
continue.
Banks such as Intesa Sanpaolo, heavily exposed to
the country's sovereign debt, weighed on the index, which hit a
2-1/2 year high on Wednesday.
A solid auction of Italian debt earlier on Thursday,
however, suggested investors were keeping their faith in Italy
despite the fresh wave of political uncertainty.
"It's a tail risk so far and it would only become a real
risk if we had elections, which seems unlikely," said Wouter
Sturkenboom, investment strategist at Russell Investments, which
manages around $256 billion worth of assets.
"If Renzi becomes prime minister it could actually be a
positive because he might be a little bit more forceful on the
reform agenda."
BANKS
Banks also weighed on European stock markets after weak
updates from BNP Paribas, Belgium's KBC and
Britain's Lloyds Banking Group, down between 1.5
percent and 4.2 percent.
European commercial banks were seen missing consensus
expectations by 18 percent this quarter, according to StarMine's
SmartEstimates, which are based on the forecasts of the analysts
with the best track record.
The STOXX Europe 600 banking index has risen nearly
30 percent since late June 2013 as investors piled into stocks
exposed to the European domestic recovery.
Bucking the sector trend was Germany's Commerzbank
, which rose 1.3 percent after posting a small profit
in the fourth quarter of 2013.
Britain's Rolls Royce, the world's second-largest
aircraft engine maker, was the top faller on the FTSEurofirst
300, down 16.8 percent, after it forecast declining defence
aerospace and marine revenues in 2014.
