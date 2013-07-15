* Volumes on AIM at record high of 1 billion shares/day
* Ban on AIM stocks in ISA accounts to be lifted
* ISA change could mean marked rise in AIM volumes -traders
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, July 15 London's battered junior stock
market is showing signs of recovery, with investors lured by a
steady stream of flotations that have reduced the dominance of
high-risk miners.
Trading volumes on AIM, a sub-market of the London Stock
Exchange that allows smaller companies to raise capital with
fewer regulations, are at record highs and planned regulatory
changes could soon give them another boost.
Since mid-May, the 61.8 billion pound ($93.4 billion) FTSE
AIM index - once known as the Alternative Investment
Market - has outperformed the main FTSE 100 index by 1
percentage point.
In the previous two years, AIM had lost nearly a quarter of
its value against its blue-chip sibling as the heavy presence of
many early-stage resources firms, which often require repeated
capital injections, deterred investors.
An average of around 1 billion shares is now traded daily
and traders see turnover rising further in coming months thanks
to government initiatives aimed at spurring investment in
growing businesses.
Britain is set to enable individual savings accounts (ISAs)
- popular tax-free products used by ordinary citizens - to hold
AIM stocks from later this year, and will abolish stamp duty on
shares traded on AIM next year.
While only part of the approximately 1.1 billion pounds a
year committed to stocks and shares ISAs will make its way into
AIM, even a little buying can have a big impact on prices of
these largely illiquid stocks.
"We expect to see a marked increase in volumes," said Mike
McCudden, head of derivatives at Interactive Investor, whose
survey of clients showed some 76 percent would invest in AIM
stocks should they be made available through an ISA.
The easier listing rules have seen a revival of flotations
on AIM while placements on the main market have dwindled. Since
the market ground to a halt at the start of 2009, flotations on
the junior market have recovered to between one and 15 per
quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Some have met with an impressive take-up. Shares in software
firm WANdisco are worth five times their 2012 launch
price while those in Blur, an online marketplace
operator for firms tendering for business, have nearly tripled
since its flotation last year.
RESILIENT
AIM-listed firms have proved more resilient to a recent
equity market sell-off sparked by worries over the withdrawal of
central bank stimulus, and could retain this edge as more mature
companies struggle for growth.
While the UK blue chip FTSE 100 index slid some 12
percent from its peak in May to a June trough, the AIM index
fell only around 7 percent.
"When world growth isn't there, (AIM stocks) have the
advantage that they can organically double," said Gervais
Williams, managing director at Miton Group, whose top picks
include consumer financial services business Fairpoint.
The shifting landscape of the index means it offers more
such opportunities than in the past, and fewer high-risk
exploration companies. Basic resources presently account for
around 11 percent of AIM, down from about 33 percent in January
2011, and sit alongside a sizeable selection of technology,
industrial and retail companies, according to FTSE.
Shrewd stock pickers could have cashed in this year by
investing in cloud-based telephony firm Coms, whose
shares are worth 11 times their value at the start of 2013, or
security company Pentagon Protection, whose share price
has quadrupled, both on contract wins.
"There are some individual good growth businesses there and
if people think they understand those well and understand the
business models there is the potential," said Colin Mclean, SVM
Asset Management managing director, whose holdings include
AIM-listed software provider Escher.