* Share of "buys" on STOXX Europe 600 at 20-yr low
* Average rating of companies at 3-year trough
* Analyst negativity follows 18-month rally
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Dec 18 Analysts are the most negative on
European stocks in 20 years but that does not mean an 18-month
equity rally in the region is dead in the water.
The number of "buys" as a proportion of analysts'
recommendations on shares in the STOXX Europe 600 index
has fallen to a 20-year low and the average rating to a
three-year trough, Thomson Reuters Datastream data shows.
That reflects an unwillingness among analysts, who focus on
stocks' fundamentals, to buy into a rally fuelled by easy money
from central banks. But if extraordinary central bank measures
bear fruit and Europe's fledgling economic recovery gathers
speed, allowing corporate earnings to accelerate, shares could
become attractive again.
"(Analysts') earnings expectations are high but they're
bearish about their stocks because they think they are
expensive," Andrew Cole, investment director at Baring Asset
Management, said.
Recommendations and share prices, which normally move in
tandem, parted ways in summer 2012, when bond buying by the
European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve started to
dull returns on debt and drive money into stocks.
Despite a stuttering economic recovery, European shares have
surged 33 percent since mid-2012 to trade at 13 times their
expected earnings for the next 12 months - the highest
price/earnings multiple since 2009.
But with a dividend yield of 3.3 percent, the STOXX Europe
600 is still a more attractive proposition than Germany's
10-year Bund yield at 1.8 percent, even though that spread has
narrowed from a record wide 247 basis points in June 2012.
"The market is prepared to pay a higher P/E for the time
being against an environment where bond yields are seen as
unattractive," said Cole.
Longer term, investors will need more evidence of a
sustainable economic recovery or the rally would be doomed.
A Thomson Reuters StarMine consensus sees a 14 percent rise
in European earnings next year, setting the bar high for further
analyst upgrades, especially as euro zone inflation, a main
driver of earnings, is low.
"The disconnect (between analysts and prices) either
resolves with inflation expectations catching up, which is a
real reflation, or stocks dropping hard," Michael A. Gayed,
chief investment strategist at Pensions Partners, said.
Many strategists, however, are taking a more optimistic
view, expecting central bank measures to shore up the economy,
producing positive surprises in earnings growth.
A recent Reuters poll of strategists and forecasters
predicts that a more durable economic recovery and accommodative
monetary policy would help European stocks rally a further 12
percent next year.
That would assume no major economic shocks and European
Central Bank stimulus averting the threat of deflation.
Alan Higgins, UK chief investment officer at Coutts, said
signs of an acceleration in earnings growth could bring analysts
on board and help push European equities' P/E multiple up to 14
times.
"If markets continue to go up I'm sure that you'll see
analysts follow," Higgins said. "There's the momentum of the
market and ... you'd expect some earnings to come through next
year."
(Graphics by Vincent Flasseur and Francesco Canepa; Editing by
Susan Fenton)