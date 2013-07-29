* European auto sector up 11 pct despite sagging car sales
* Hedge funds, analysts bearish before Fiat, Peugeot results
* StarMine shows scope for earnings forecast misses
* Forecast-beating earnings could extend rally
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, July 29 European automakers' strong
rally could run out of road if hedge funds and analysts are
right with their negative bets on France's Peugeot and
Italy's Fiat.
The sector has jumped 11 percent for the year so far, as
measured by the STOXX Europe 600 automobiles and parts sector
, even though European car sales sank to a 20-year low in
the first half of 2013.
Analysts say the rally is based on assumptions sales can
only rise from here and was exacerbated by abundant central bank
liquidity seeking a home in some of the cheaper equity sectors.
However, speculative investors such as hedge funds remain
unconvinced: shares in Peugeot and Fiat are among the most
"shorted" in the region, with 11.3 percent and 9.5 percent of
their outstanding shares out on loan, compared to a market
average of around 2.3 percent, according to data group Markit.
Short sellers borrow a security and sell it, betting they
will be able to buy it back at a lower price before returning it
to the lender, bagging the difference.
These speculative sellers, which include hedge funds Odey
Asset Management and Marshall Wace, will find out whether their
strategy was a winner when Fiat reports results on July 30, and
Peugeot the next day.
"Given the share price action so far this year expectations
are very very high, so I would argue it's probably very hard to
beat expectations, which are at a very elevated level already,"
Stephen Reitman, an analyst at Societe Generale, said.
"Baked into both share prices is the expectation that Europe
has bottomed and things can only get better and I think that's a
rather dangerous assumption."
Data from Thomson Reuters StarMine, which compares forecasts
from the most timely and accurate analysts against the market
consensus suggests Fiat's second-quarter earnings could miss
expectations by 10.7 percent.
A quarterly breakdown is not available for Peugeot, which
is, however, expected to undershoot expectations for 2013 by 4.5
percent. And analysts are turning more negative on the sector as
a whole, with SmartEstimates forecasts cut by 1.6 percent over
the past 90 days.
But if the hedge funds and the SmartEstimates forecasts are
wrong, and the results meet or beat the consensus, the short
positions may have to be closed, leading to an accelerated move
higher in the share price in a so-called "short squeeze".
Fiat's quarterly numbers should benefit from its stake in
Chrysler, which reported an 8 percent increase in U.S. sales in
June.
Peugeot, meanwhile, has been boosted by speculation the
Peugeot founding family has offered to give up control of the
group to revive plans for a closer tie-up with U.S. carmaker
General Motors.
"European motors (stocks) continually defy odds," Andy Ash,
head of sales at Monument Securities, said. "It is astonishing
how they tend to get people squeezed out."
Traders said some Fiat investors have already started to
factor in Chrysler's stronger numbers and speculation the
Italian car maker will soon receive the all-clear to acquire the
41.5 percent in the U.S. group it does not already own.
The stock is up 16 percent this month while the share of
Fiat shares out on loan of those available to be borrowed - the
utilisation rate - is down from 33 percent to around 28 percent.
Peugeot's utilisation rate also fell, from 72 percent to 65
percent, while its share price rose 33 percent.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)