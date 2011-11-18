LONDON Nov 18 European shares were set to fall sharply on Friday after six-week closing lows a day earlier, with concerns mounting that borrowing costs in some euro zone countries could rise beyond sustainable levels and further deepen the debt crisis.

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 63 to 68 points lower, or as much as 1.3 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 72 to 74 points, or as much as 1.3 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 36 to 37 points weaker, or about 1.2 percent.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash and Tricia Wright)