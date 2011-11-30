BUZZ-Dena Bank surges on report of India govt plan to merge it with stronger lender
** Dena Bank climbs as much as 15 pct to 38.40 rupees, posting its biggest intraday pct gain since Nov 2016
LONDON Nov 30 European shares are set to snap a three-session winning streak on Wednesday, with financial stocks seen coming under pressure following Standard & Poor's move to cut its credit ratings on 15 big banks, mostly in Europe and the United States.
Barclays, HSBC Holdings, UBS, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America, Citigroup , Wells Fargo & Co, Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley were among the banks that had their ratings reduced by one notch each.
Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 44 to 49 points lower, or as much as 0.9 percent, Germany's DAX to fall around 35 points, or 0.6 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 26 to 27 points lower, or about 0.9 percent.
** Dena Bank climbs as much as 15 pct to 38.40 rupees, posting its biggest intraday pct gain since Nov 2016
* Raiffeisen Bank falls as Barclays calls underweight (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)