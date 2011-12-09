LONDON Dec 9 European shares were set to fall on Friday as European leaders failed to agree on a treaty change and decided to cap the euro zone's permanent bailout fund, with the fund also not to get a banking licence that could have increased its firepower.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index index of top European shares fell 1.5 percent to a one-week closing low in the previous session after the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi discouraged expectations that the central bank would massively increase its purchases of government bonds.

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 43 to 45 points lower, or as much as 0.8 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 58 to 60 points, or as much as 1 percent, and France's CAC-40 to drop about 23 points, or as much as 0.7 percent.