LONDON Dec 12 European shares were set to rise for an eighth straight session to a new 18-month high on Wednesday, with expectations of more stimulus from the Fed and hints of some progress on U.S. budget talks helping sentiment.

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 5 to 7 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 20 to 25 points, or as much as 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 16 to 19 points, or as much as 0.5 percent.