LONDON Dec 21 European shares were set to rise on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, tracking Wall Street higher after U.S. home sales data beat forecasts and new Federal Reserve capital proposals for banks turned out to be less onerous than some had feared.

Britain's FTSE 100 was seen opening as much as 26 points, or 0.5 percent, higher; Germany's DAX was seen as much as 48 points, or 0.8 percent, higher, and France's CAC was seen as much as 22 points, or 0.7 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers.

On Tuesday, The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading shares rose 2 percent.