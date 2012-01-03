LONDON Jan 3 European shares were expected to open mixed on Tuesday, with Britain's FTSE 100 playing catch-up with gains in Europe on Monday after it was shut for a bank holiday.

Miners are likely to lead the charge in London after better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data which is seen helping demand for metals.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up 90 to 99 points, or as much as 1.8 percent.

Germany's DAX to open down 19 points, or as much as 0.3 percent, and France's CAC-40 to down 12 to 14 points or as much as 0.4 percent having gained strongly on Monday.