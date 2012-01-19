LONDON Jan 19 Financials will also be a focus, with investors hoping results from Bank of America Corp and Morgan Stanley will mirror from forecast-beating earnings from Goldman Sachs on Wednesday.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 10 to 12 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 36 to 46 points higher, or as much as 0.7 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 24 to 25 points higher, or as much as 0.8 percent.