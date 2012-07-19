LONDON, July 19 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to nudge higher on Thursday, bolstered by gains in Asia and on Wall Street overnight thanks to a stream of relatively upbeat corporate news.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open up around 10-14 points, or 0.2 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to gain 35-40 points, or 0.6 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to rise 16-24 points, or 0.7 percent.