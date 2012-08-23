LONDON Aug 23 European shares were set to rebound on Thursday, with investors' risk appetite seen rising after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting raised expectations that the central bank might launch another round of stimulus to help the struggling economy.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 30 to 33 points higher, or as much as 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX to rise 56 to 60 points, or as much as 0.9 percent, and France's CAC-40 to gain 27 to 30 points, or as much as 0.9 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 1.2 percent lower at 1,095.88 points in thin trading volume on Wednesday, suffering its first real bout of profit-taking in about a month during which the benchmark rallied more than 8 percent.