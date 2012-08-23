LONDON Aug 23 European shares were set to
rebound on Thursday, with investors' risk appetite seen rising
after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting raised
expectations that the central bank might launch another round of
stimulus to help the struggling economy.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open 30 to 33 points higher, or as much as 0.6 percent,
Germany's DAX to rise 56 to 60 points, or as much as
0.9 percent, and France's CAC-40 to gain 27 to 30
points, or as much as 0.9 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 1.2 percent lower at 1,095.88 points in thin trading
volume on Wednesday, suffering its first real bout of
profit-taking in about a month during which the benchmark
rallied more than 8 percent.