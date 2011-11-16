PARIS Nov 16 Financial spreadbetters expect the leading European benchmark indexes to fall on Wednesday, losing ground for the third consecutive session on mounting fears the debt crises in Greece and Italy would spread to Spain and France.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open around 32 points lower, or down 0.6 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 51 points lower, or down 0.9 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to fall 19 points, or down 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)