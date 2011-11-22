BRIEF-Gati approves redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 mln
* Says approved redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 million
Financial spreadbetters expect the leading European benchmark indexes to rise on Tuesday, bouncing back from the previous session's sharp sell-off, but gains could be limited by simmering fears over the euro zone debt crisis.
Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open around 35 points higher, or up 0.7 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 39 points higher, or up 0.7 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to rise 27 points, or up 0.9 percent.
* Allotted 17.5 million fresh equity shares of INR 10 each to Life Insurance Corporation of India at a price of INR 126.81 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: