Financial spreadbetters expect the leading European benchmark indexes to rise on Tuesday, bouncing back from the previous session's sharp sell-off, but gains could be limited by simmering fears over the euro zone debt crisis.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open around 35 points higher, or up 0.7 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 39 points higher, or up 0.7 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to rise 27 points, or up 0.9 percent.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)