PARIS Dec 1 Financial spreadbetters expect the leading European benchmark indexes to rise on Thursday, extending a sharp four-session rally as investors' risk appetite continue to improve following joint action from top central banks to boost liquidity.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 19 to 23 points higher, or as much as 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open 35 to 45 points higher, or as much as 0.7 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 15 to 17 points higher, or as much as 0.9 percent.