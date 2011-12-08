PARIS Dec 8 Financial spreadbetters see Europe's stock indexes rising on Thursday, resuming their brisk rally as investors bet on a rate cut from the European Central Bank and on a decisive plan to fight the euro zone debt crisis at this week's EU summit.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open around 29 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 64 points higher, or up 1.1 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 36 points higher, or up 1.1 percent.