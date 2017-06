PARIS Dec 13 Financial spreadbetters expect the leading European benchmark indexes to inch higher on Tuesday, bouncing back from the previous session's sharp drop, but lingering concerns over the euro zone debt crisis could limit the gains.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open around 22 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 21 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to rise 12 points, or up 0.4 percent.