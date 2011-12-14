European shares rebound from seven-week lows as techs, Italian banks recover
PARIS Dec 14 Financial spreadbetters expect the leading European benchmark indexes to fall on Wednesday, after the U.S. Federal reserve warned Europe's debt crisis was a big risk to the U.S. economy but remained silent about any immediate stimulus measures.
Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 30 to 32 points lower, or as much as 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX to open around 30 points lower, or as much as 0.5 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open around 18 points lower, or as much as 0.6 percent.
