US STOCKS-Wall St gains as tech stocks recover, banks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
PARIS Dec 15 Financial spreadbetters expect the leading European benchmark indexes to open flat to slightly higher on Thursday, halting a week-long sell-off, but the pause could be short lived as investors fret about a flow of downbeat news from companies.
Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open around 4 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open around 10 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, and Paris' CAC- 40 to open flat.
After the close on Wednesday, France's Credit Agricole warned it would post a loss for 2011, and said it would write off 2.5 billion euros worth of assets and cut 2,350 jobs in a cull of its investment banking operations.
MUMBAI, June 13 The Reserve Bank of India outlined on Tuesday a plan to expedite the resolution of the $150 billion bad debt problem plaguing the country's banks by focusing first on some of the large stressed accounts held by lenders.